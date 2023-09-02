The UFC is heading to Paris, France for a stacked fight night event, UFC Paris. This fight card is headlined by two of the best heavyweight contenders in the UFC, former interim heavyweight champion #2 Ciryl Gane and the surging “Polar Bear” #7 Sergey Spivac. These two fighters are itching to get a shot at the champion Jon Jones. Check out our UFC odds series for our top underdog plays of the week.

The main event isn't the only great fight on tap for this week as this fight night card is littered with exciting fights throughout. One of the more exciting fights on this fight card is one most may not know about and that is the barn burner between UFC lightweights Thiago Moises and Benoit Saint Denis. With that said, let's take a look at the top underdog plays for this weekend's event, UFC Paris.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Paris Odds: Top Underdog Plays Of The Week

Rhys McKee: +140

Bogdan Guskov: +152

Sergey Spivac: +144

How to Watch UFC San Antonio

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET/ 9:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Rhys McKee Will Win

Rhys McKee is a quality striker with a good record in the Cage Warriors and is the former welterweight champion for the promotion. He has a striking accuracy of 47% and has won 10 of his 12 fights via knockout. McKee has a height advantage over Loosa, which he can use to his advantage to keep Loosa at bay and land his strikes.

Ange Loosa is a good fighter, but he has shown weaknesses in his game. In his last three fights, Loosa has lost two fights by decision where he was just out worked by his opposition and McKee's work rate and pace could take him over the top in this matchup to take a unanimous decision victory in his return fight for the UFC.

Why Bogdan Guskov Will Win

Bogdan Guskov has an impressive record of 14-2, with 11 of his wins coming via knockout. He is a powerful striker with a 75% knockout rate, which is higher than Oezdemir's 64%.

Volkan Oezdemir has been struggling in his recent fights, losing three of his last four fights. He is under pressure to avoid his fourth loss in the UFC. This pressure could affect his performance in the octagon, giving Guskov an advantage.

Guskov took this fight on short notice, which could be seen as a disadvantage. However, Guskov has been training for a fight and is in good shape. He has nothing to lose in this fight and can fight with a free mind, which could work in his favor.

Why Sergey Spivac Will Win

Sergey Spivac is a good grappler and has won seven of his fights via submission. He can take advantage of Gane's weakness in grappling and take the fight to the ground. This could be a game-changer for Spivac and give him an advantage over Gane.

Although Gane is the favorite in this fight, there is value on Spivac considering the odds. Spivac is a quality striker but a fantastic grappler with a good record, and he has the skills to beat Gane. Spivac's record, Gane's recent form, and Spivac's ground game make him a strong contender to win this fight.