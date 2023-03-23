The UFC is heading to Texas for a stacked fight night event, UFC San Antonio. On tap for this fight night event, we have a barn burner for a main event between two of the best bantamweight contenders in the UFC #3 Marlon Vera, and #5 Cory Sandhagen. On this fight card, we have a women’s bantamweight matchup as the fight to get things started between Dana White’s Contender Series alumnus Hailey Cowan and Tamires Vidal. Check out our UFC odds series for our Cowan-Vidal prediction and pick.

Hailey Cowan (7-2) came into her Contender Series with a ton of hype surrounding her as she was a former gymnast turned MMA fighter. She had a close fight against her most formidable adversary Claudia Leite but nonetheless, she got the win and looked good to deserve that coveted UFC contract. She now gets to take another newer fighter to the UFC Tamires Vidal.

Tamires Vidal (7-1) debuted in the UFC in November 2022 where she knocked out Ramona Pasqual with a flying knee knockout in the first round. Vidal is riding a six-fight winning streak coming into her second UFC fight and will look to prove that she belongs in the UFC as she takes on the newcomer in Hailey Cowan.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

UFC San Antonio Odds: Hailey Cowan-Tamires Vidal Odds

Hailey Cowan: -130

Tamires Vidal: +102

Over (2.5) rounds: -215

Under (2.5) rounds: +164

How to Watch Hailey Cowan vs. Tamires Vidal

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Hailey Cowan Will Win

Hailey Cowan the former gymnast took the MMA world by storm winning seven out of his nine professional fights with four wins inside the distance which are evenly split between knockouts and submissions. Due to her background as a gymnast, she is quite strong for the women’s bantamweight division and she utilizes that size and strength to muscle her opponent to the mat.

That is her clearest path to victory here against the dangerous striking of Tamires Vidal. Vidal has shown that she can be taken down, controlled, and even finished when it hits the mat and that is something Cowan can definitely do to get the job done.

Why Tamires Vidal Will Win

Tamires Vidal made the most of her UFC debut with a magnificent flying knee knockout of Ramona Pascual. She has some legitimate power in her strikes that she could make some waves in the women’s bantamweight division. Vidal will need to stay off the cage and throw heavy leather as Cowan presses forward.

This also being her second fight in the UFC and fighting the stiffer competition could help her keep her grounded in this fight. As long as she is able to defend the takedowns, and keep the fight on the feet, it is essentially her fight to lose.

Final Hailey Cowan-Tamires Vidal Prediction & Pick

This fight should be rather close just like Cowan’s Contender Series fight, but ultimately she should get the job done here. While Vidal is the much bigger threat on the feet, there is still big glaring weakness in her defensive grappling that Cowan should take advantage of. Cowan will utilize her takedowns to nullify the striking of Vidal to win a clear-cut unanimous decision victory.

Final Hailey Cowan-Tamires Vidal Prediction & Pick: Hailey Cowan (-130); Fight Outcome: Hailey Cowan by decision (+160)