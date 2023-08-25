The time has finally come and we're set to bring you our prediction and pick for the Main Event at UFC Singapore. Two UFC legends will finally square off for five rounds in the Featherweight (145lb) Division. No. 1 ranked contender and the pride of Hawaii Max “Blessed” Holloway will take on No. 8 ranked Asian MMA legend Chan Sung Jung. Fans have been dreaming of this fight for years and now we'll finally see it! Check out our UFC odds series for our Holloway-Jung prediction and pick.

Max Holloway (24-7) has gone 20-7 in his time with the UFC and has worn gold around his belt in the Featherweight Division. He's the odds-on “best boxer in the UFC” and he'll be making a big return against one of his most respected fellow fighters. Holloway comes into this fight after a dominant performance over Arnold Allen and will likely secure his opportunity at a title if he can get this win here. Holloway stands 5'11” with a 69-inch reach.

Chan Sung Jung (17-7) has gone 7-4 in his UFC career since 2011. He's one of the most recognizable figures in MMA and has turned in countless exciting performances with his one-of-a-kind fight style. Korean Zombie is coming off a title challenge in his last fight where he was dismantled by Alexander Volkanovski. However, he continues to defy his age and has called for the fight for quite some time now. He'll finally be able to go out on his own terms in front of his home fans. Jung stands 5'7″ with a 72-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Singapore Odds: Max Halloway-Chan Sung Jung Odds

Max Halloway: -820

Chan Sung Jung: +570

Will the Fight Go the Distance? YES: +140

Will the Fight Go the Distance? NO: -180

How to Watch Max Halloway vs. Chan Sung Jung

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Max Halloway Will Win

Many people began to write Max Holloway off after his third loss to Alexander Volkanovski. While he looked a step slow that night, Volkanovski can throw the best fighters off of their game. He bounced back in a massive way with a sensational performance against Arnold Allen. Holloway was the more patient striker and landed at an alarmingly accurate rate. By the end of the fight, it was clear from Arnold Allen's face that Max Holloway was back in a big way. He's got every intention of fighting for the belt, but he granted Korean Zombie this fight in Singapore out of pure respect for the legend.

Max Holloway is the heavy favorite here for a reason and should have no issues winning this fight. Korean Zombie has been slowing down in his fights as well, so Holloway will still have a step on him in the striking. Holloway's defensive grappling has also improved greatly in his last few fights, so he should be able to stave off any takedown attempts. Holloway has been very emotional this fight week with the recent disasters in his home of Hawaii, so expect him to fight with all the pride he has and put his home on his back.

Why Chan Sung Jung Will Win

The Korean Zombie will forever be one of those fighters that you have to tune in and watch, no matter the opponent. Before his loss to Volkanovski, Jung notched impressive wins over Dan Ige and finished Frankie Edgar. The Volkanovski fight was clearly a massive step-up for him and he truly wasn't ready for the test. Following the fight, he silenced any rumors of retirement and said that one of his last wishes would be to fight Max Holloway, considering the two have never fought given the time they've both been in the division. He'll finally get his wish and will be able to fight in front of his home fans, even if it is for the last time.

To win this fight, Korean Zombie will have to work his way inside and frustrate Holloway with his striking inside. He'll be a step behind his opponent in terms of hand speed and foot movement, but Jung does a great job of getting crafty in the clinch. It's guaranteed that he will fight his zombie-style and walk Holloway down for five rounds. He should look to cut Holloway's movement off and seek the counter shots while his head is off the center line.

Final Max Halloway-Chan Sung Jung Prediction & Pick

This fight is going to be a great spectacle of respect between these two athletes and what they're fighting for. Korean Zombie will have the opportunity to fight one of his most respected peers and will give Singapore a great show with his performance. Max Holloway will be fighting with the hearts of every Hawaiian on his mind as he tries to make them proud. In the end, the betting line tells you everything you need to know. However, expect these two to bang for five full rounds and give fans a fight to remember. We'll go with Holloway and the over for our Holloway Jung prediction.

Final Max Halloway-Chan Sung Jung: Prediction & Pick: Max Holloway (-820); Will the Fight Go the Distance? YES (+140)