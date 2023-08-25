We're set to bring you another prediction and pick from the UFC Singapore Prelims as we turn our attention towards a competitive matchup in the Middleweight (185 lb) Division. Chidi “Bang Bang” Njokuani will face off against Poland's Michal Oleksiejczuk as the odds makers have made this a coin-flip fight! Check out our UFC odds series for our Njokuani-Oleksiejczuk prediction and pick.

Chidi Njokuani (22-9) has gone 2-2 in the UFC since earning a contract on Dana White's Contender Series. He was able to land massive knockouts over Marc-Andre Barriault and Dusko Todorovic in his first two fights under the promotion, but has since lost consecutive bouts to Gregory Rodrigues and Albert Duraev. He'll put his striking to the test against a willing dance partner in Oleksiejczuk. Njokuani stands 6'3″ with an 80-inch reach.

Michal Oleksiejczuk (18-6) has gone 6-4-1 in the UFC since joining the roster in 2017. He's hung around the outskirts of the rankings for most of his time, but is hoping to break through with a signature performance. He's gone 4-2 in his last six fights and is coming in off a loss to Caio Borralho in his last one. Oleksiejczuk stands 6'0″ with a 74-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Singapore Odds: Chidi Njokuani-Michal Oleksiejczuk Odds

Chidi Njokuani: -102

Michal Oleksiejczuk: -120

How to Watch Chidi Njokuani vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 5:00 a.m. ET/ 2:00 a.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Chidi Njokuani Will Win

Chidi Njokuani is an extremely exciting fighter and even through his losses, provides fight fans with a fun spectacle each time he steps into the cage. He established his aggressive striking through his first two UFC wins. He has very heavy hands and with an 80-inch reach, can usually control distance between himself and his opponent. Njokuani was beating Groegory Rodrigues for most of their fight before an improbable comeback prompted the loss. Still, Njokuani is a game striker and will look to use his Muay Thai skill set against Oleksiejczuk.

Chidi Njokuani can win this fight if he varies up his striking output. He's had trouble being stagnant at points, so it'll be crucial for him to find his range early and settle into a striking flow. He's incredibly active with his kicks and loves to snap them to the body and legs. He could have a number of openings in attacking Oleksiejczuk's legs and body with his kicks early. Through three rounds, Njokuani will have to keep his cardio up and constantly counteract the forward pressure of his opponent.

Why Michal Oleksiejczuk Will Win

Michael Oleksiejczuk will be coming back after dropping his last bout against Caio Borralho. Oleksiejczuk was severely outmatched on the ground and didn't stand much of a chance once Borralho gained control. He likely won't have to worry too much about grappling in this one, but Oleksiejczuk should remain aware of the size disadvantage he faces in this one. He'll have to focus on working his way inside and closing the distance between himself and Njokuani. If he can find his way in, Oleksiejczuk could do some damage with his short shots and score points with his combinations.

It'll be interesting to see how Oleksiejczuk comes out in this fight. He looked flat against Borralho and couldn't get anything going against the taller fighter. Njokuani has a similar lengthy build, so Oleksiejczuk should look towards his last fight and look to improve as such. His defensive arm guard is typically very good, which will serve him well against the counters of Njokuani. Look for Oleksiejczuk to drag this fight out and be the fresher guy in the third round.

Final Chidi Njokuani-Michal Oleksiejczuk Prediction & Pick

This fight is going to be extremely close from the opening bell. Chidi Njokuani has more knockout capability and will be at his most dangerous in the opening round. Oleksiejczuk has more experience in fighting a full three-round fight, so the longer this one goes, the more it'll favor the gas tank of Oleksiejczuk. However, he struggled mightily against the size of Caio Borralho and could see some similar difficulties in this one.

Look for Chidi Njokuani to be very methodical in gauging his distance in this one. He knows he'll have the advantage in power, so he'll want to sit back and wait to counter Oleksiejczuk as he overextends himself. This one will be close, but let's side with Njokuani to get the win.

Final Chidi Njokuani-Michal Oleksiejczuk Prediction & Pick: Chidi Njokuani (-102)