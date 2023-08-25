UFC Singapore: Max Holloway vs.Chan Sung Jung continues on the prelims with a fight in the bantamweight division between Toshiomi Kazama and Garrett Armfield. Kazama is coming off a loss in the Road to UFC finals into his UFC debut meanwhile, Armfield is coming off his first UFC loss in his short-notice debut fight. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Kazama-Garrett Armfield prediction and pick.

Toshiomi Kazama (10-3) dominated his first opponent in the Road to UFC tournament Keremuaili Maimaitituoheti but then lost by brutal knockout in the finale when he took on Japanese standout Rinya Nakamura. Even with the loss the UFC gave him a contract and will be looking to make the most of it when he takes on fellow bantamweight contender Garrett Armfield.

Garrett Armfield (8-3) took a shot with a short-notice opportunity when he stepped in to face a familiar amateur foe in David Onama up a weight class in the featherweight division where he was ultimately submitted in the second round. Armfield will look to finally get his first UFC win when he takes on Toshiomi Kazama this Saturday in Singapore.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Singapore Odds: Toshiomi Kazama-Garrett Armfield Odds

Toshiomi Kazama: +142

Garrett Armfield: -168

How to Watch Toshiomi Kazama vs. Garrett Armfield

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 5:00 a.m. ET/ 3:00 a.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Toshiomi Kazama Will Win

Toshiomi Kazama is a very aggressive fighter. He likes to push the pace and put pressure on his opponents. This can be overwhelming for some fighters and can cause them to make mistakes. If Kazama can maintain his aggressiveness throughout the fight, he can potentially tire out Armfield and take advantage of any mistakes he makes especially when the fight hits the mat.

Kazama has a background in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. If the fight goes to the ground, he has the potential to submit Armfield or win rounds through ground and pound. This can force Armfield to be more cautious in his striking exchanges and potentially limit his offensive output. With Armfield having two of his three losses come by way of submission there is a high chance that Kazama has the ability to end this fight if they end up on the mat.

Why Garrett Armfield Will Win

While both fighters have similar records, Garrett Armfield has more experience in the UFC. He has fought in the promotion before, which gives him an advantage in terms of familiarity with the organization and the pressure that comes with fighting on such a big stage. Armfield is known for his striking skills. He possesses good technique, speed, and accuracy in his punches and kicks. If he can effectively utilize his striking game, he has the potential to outstrike Kazama and score significant points in the fight considering Kazama does his best work on the mat and in the grappling exchanges.

Armfield has a background in wrestling, which could give him an advantage in keeping this fight on the feet which is where he wants to be. If he can stuff the takedowns of Kazama and just avoid grappling with him he should have a clear path to victory just outworking him on the feet.

Final Toshiomi Kazama-Garrett Armfield Prediction & Pick

This should be a fun scrap between these two bantamweight fighters. Both fighters will be looking to impress and get back into the win column on Saturday in Singapore. Kazama is just a fun fighter to watch especially if you love wrestling, grappling, and jiu-jitsu. He does some amazing work in transitions and just getting the fight to the mat but with that said, he is still raw around the edges especially when it comes to the striking just like we saw him get put out in just 33 seconds in his last fight.

Armfield seems to be the fighter who is more battle-tested against better competition and fights out of the better camp at Kill Cliff down in South Florida. He was even giving someone like David Onama trouble when the fight was on the feet but his glaring weakness is his grappling and submission defense that even someone like Onama was able to exploit which doesn't bode well in this matchup. Ultimately, Armfield will have the advantage on the feet and at range in this fight but it's going to be rather hard for him to keep it there and I expect there to be a ton of grappling exchanges where Kazama eventually catches him in a slick submission and puts his name on the map in the bantamweight division.

Final Toshiomi Kazama-Garrett Armfield Prediction & Pick: Toshiomi Kazama (+142)