UFC Singapore: Max Holloway vs.Chan Sung Jung continues on the prelims with a fight in the heavyweight division between Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Lukasz Brzeski. Cortes-Acosta is coming off his first UFC loss in his last fight meanwhile, Brzeski is still winless in his short UFC career. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Cortes-Acosta-Brzeski prediction and pick.

Waldo Cortes-Acosta (9-1) suffered his first professional defeat at the hands of Marcos Rogerio de Lima who battered his calf throughout this fight to a unanimous decision loss despite the attempt at a comeback in the third round. He will look to get back on track as he takes on fellow Contender Series alumni Lukasz Brzeski.

Lukasz Brzeski (8-3-1) is still winless during his short time with the UFC. He has lost both of his fights against Karl Williams and Martin Buday where he was controlled for the majority of both fights losing by decision. He now gets to showcase a bit of his striking when he takes on Waldo Cortes-Acosta in an attempt to keep his UFC dreams alive.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Singapore Odds: Waldo Cortes-Acosta-Lukasz Brzeski Odds

Waldo Cortes-Acosta: -215

Lukasz Brzeski: +180

How to Watch Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Lukasz Brzeski

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 5:00 a.m. ET/ 3:00 a.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Waldo Cortes-Acosta Will Win

Waldo Cortes-Acosta had a rough go in his last fight against Marcos Rogerio de Lima who tenderized the lead leg of Cortes-Acosta which hindered him all fight long. The promising part was that he didn't get finished and he won the final round basically on one leg. He is as tough as they come and he is a high-volume striker that does some great work with his hands.

Cortes-Acosta certainly gets a more forgiving matchup as he takes on Lukasz Brzeski who just hasn't found his footing in the UFC ever since winning a contract on the Contender Series. He will be a lot faster than Brzeski on the feet with much more power in his strikes. As long as he doesn't get taken down or controlled in the clinch against the fence, he should really run away with this fight on the feet and at range.

Why Lukasz Brzeski Will Win

Lukasz Brzeski has underwhelmed so far in a short time with the UFC. He looked like a promising prospect in the heavyweight division after a TKO win against Dylan Potter on the Contender Series but that was short-lived as he dropped both of his fights in the UFC by decision. Brzeski has some striking at range utilizing his leg kicks and long-range attacks which could work dividends against a boxer like Waldo Cortes-Acosta who doesn't check many leg kicks.

Also, Brzeski has a strong clinch game that can slow down the speed of Cortes-Acosta which is certainly the key to success in this matchup. At range, Cortes-Acosta will undoubtedly be the faster of the two so it will be up to Brzeski to chip away at the legs of Cortes-Acosta and then get on the inside in the clinch in hopes of dragging this fight to the mat where he can rain down heavy ground and pound. The more Brzeski can make this a gritty dog fight the more the chance of his getting back on track increases.

Final Waldo Cortes-Acosta-Lukasz Brzeski Prediction & Pick

These two heavyweight hopefuls square off in an attempt to get back to their winning ways when they head into the octagon this Saturday in Singapore. Waldo Cortes-Acosta has shown his capabilities in his first three fights with the promotion and that is he is a high-volume pressure boxer who loves to throw hands, he is exceptionally fast and has good cardio to go along with it. The downside to his game and like most boxers is that he is willing to just eat leg kicks and it has been a detriment to his game on more than one occasion.

While Brzeski isn't the most functional leg kicker in the heavyweight division, this is something he and his coaches should notice on the tape and implement mightily in their game plan if they want to come out on top. It's hard to see Brzeski slowing down Cortes-Acosta's forward pressure if he's not eating away at that lead leg. If he is able to do that his chances of winning are very good. With that said, it's hard for me to back a guy in Brzeski who still hasn't found his identity in the octagon. He has shown glimpses of being a striker and some of being a grappler but doesn't seem great in any area. If this fight is fought for long periods of time on the feet, Cortes-Acosta should run away with it and that's what I expect to happen. Ultimately, Waldo Cortes-Acosta's pressure and boxing combinations wear down Lukasz Brzeski who will gas per the usual and wins by a wide unanimous decision.

Final Waldo Cortes-Acosta-Lukasz Brzeski Prediction & Pick: Waldo Cortes-Acosta (-265)