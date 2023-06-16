UFC Vegas 75: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier keeps it moving on the prelims with a fight in the men's flyweight division between Carlos Hernandez and Denys Bondar. Hernandez is coming off his first loss in the UFC by first-round submission meanwhile Bondar lost his UFC debut fight and broke his arm in the process. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Hernandez-Bondar prediction and pick.

Carlos Hernandez (8-2) came into the UFC after getting a contract on the Contender Series and then subsequently won his debut but wasn't as lucky in his second trip to the octagon. He faced off against rising flyweight Allan Nascimento who was just too much for Hernandez in the grappling and submitted him via a standing rear-naked choke in the first round. He looks to rebound this weekend as he takes on Denys Bondar at UFC Vegas 75.

Denys Bondar (16-4) had early success against Malcolm Gordon in his UFC debut until he caught in an armbar and subsequently broke his arm in the process. This had Bondar out of commission for 14 months but he is fully healthy and ready to go to get back on track this weekend at UFC Vegas 75.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Vegas 75 Odds: Carlos Hernandez-Denys Bondar Odds

Carlos Hernandez +100

Denys Bondar: -122

Over 2.5 Rounds: -180

Under 2.5 Round: +240

UFC Vegas 75: How to Watch Carlos Hernandez vs. Denys Bondar

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Carlos Hernandez Will Win

Carlos Hernandez is a talented fighter with an 8-2-0 record. He has a well-rounded skill set, including excellent striking and grappling abilities. Hernandez is known for his powerful punches and kicks, which he uses to keep his opponents at bay. He also has a solid ground game, with good takedown defense and submission skills.

Hernandez's striking is his biggest weapon, and he will likely try to keep the fight standing. He has a significant reach advantage over Bondar, which he can use to keep him at a distance and land strikes. Hernandez is also a good counter-striker, and he can capitalize on Bondar's mistakes.

Why Denys Bondar Will Win

Denys Bondar is a skilled fighter with a 16-4-0 record. He is a well-rounded fighter with good striking and grappling skills. Bondar is known for his aggressive style, and he likes to push the pace of the fight. He has good takedown skills and is comfortable on the ground.

Bondar's grappling skills are his biggest weapon, and he will likely try to take the fight to the ground. He has good takedowns and can control his opponents on the ground. Bondar is also a good striker, and he can use his striking to set up his takedowns.

Final Carlos Hernandez-Denys Bondar Prediction & Pick

This fight is a tough one to predict, as both fighters have their strengths and weaknesses. Hernandez has the advantage in striking, while Bondar has the advantage in grappling. Hernandez's reach advantage could be a significant factor in the fight, as he can keep Bondar at a distance and land strikes. However, if Bondar can get the fight to the ground, he could control Hernandez and potentially finish the fight with a submission.