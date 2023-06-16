The UFC Vegas 75 Main Card is finally here and we're back to bring you a prediction and pick for the opening fight, taking place in the the Welterweight (170 lb) Division. Danish striker Nicolas Dalby will look for his third-straight win as he takes on Russia's Muslim Salikhov. This should be an exciting striking affair! Check out our UFC odds series for our Dalby-Salikhov prediction and pick.

Nicolas Dalby is 21-4-1 as a professional fighter and has gone 5-3-1 with a draw inside of the UFC. After a short stint saw him lose two fight, Dalby went back to Cage Warriors where he won four fights in a row. He returned to the UFC in 2019 and has only lost one fight since then. He'll look for his third consecutive win after beating Claudio Silva and Warlley Alves. Dalby stands 5'10” with a 74.5-inch reach.

Muslim Salikhov is 19-3 as a professional fighter and is 6-2 under the UFC. He's a former M1 Global champ and holds a gold medal in Sanda from the 2008 Olympic games in Beijing. He's hit his stride in the UFC, but has had a number of cancelled fights in the last year due to bad luck and weight issues. Still, Salikhov comes off a win over Andre Fialho and will have confidence knowing Dalby is willing to strike with him. Salikhov stands 5'11” with a 70-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Vegas 75 Odds: Nicolas Dalby-Muslim Salikhov Odds

Nicolas Dalby: +152

Muslim Salikhov: -196

Over (2.5) rounds: -176

Under (2.5) rounds: +138

How to Watch Nicolas Dalby vs. Muslim Salikhov

TV: ESPN, ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass, fuboTV

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Nicolas Dalby Will Win

Nicolas Dalby has a very consistent game plan in each of his fights and he's seen his fair share of success over the last two years. He doesn't seem to be slowing down at 38 years old and continues to have a solid chin during his fights. Dalby pressures forward and leads with his jab. While he doesn't have a ton of head movement, Dalby uses feints with his punches and will throw three strikes before landing his last. His awkward striking has seen him stun opponents and once Dalby begins to put the pressure on, it's a wrap.

Dalby will have to keep this fight within his own range if he wants to win. Salikhov is a master with his kicking techniques, so Dalby should look to stay at a safe distance. He'll also have a significant reach advantage, so keeping Salikhov on the end of his jabs will be crucial for the Danish fighter. If Dalby can stay on the outside and do damage on his entries, he could outlast Salikhov in three rounds with his cardio. Look for Dalby to stay on the gas in this one.

Why Muslim Salikhov Will Win

Muslim Salikhov has seen a lot of success with his striking in the UFC and feels as though he can still compete at 39 years of age. He's got a lifetime of fighting behind him and is one of the best Sanda artists to ever live. He's lethal with his creative kicks and still has a ton of pop behind them at his age. In his last fight, he secured a win with a spinning back kick and showed that he's still got some exciting finishes left in him. Salikhov should look to land to the body of Dalby early and compromise his gas tank. Salikhov will want to start strong and do damage early as his cardio will be questionable by the third round.

Salikhov will be at a reach disadvantage here and may have some trouble entering against the longer Dalby. He's at his best when he's able to load up on his combinations and strike from distance, so he won't be over-aggressive against a guy like Dalby. Salikhov has had trouble in the past fighting when he's backed up against the cage, so he should look to stay in motion and not let Dalby cut his movement off. If Salikhov can stay active, he should be the one landing the more damaging shots.

Final Nicolas Dalby-Muslim Salikhov Prediction & Pick

This fight will be decided by which fighter can press froward harder for three rounds. Both guys have tremendous chins and this fight will likely see a decision. From there, it will be a matter of which guy was able to be more active. With the power Salikhov possesses, he may be the one landing the bigger shots and creating more damage. Dalby will win, however, on sheer volume if he's able to overwhelm Salikhov against the cage with his striking. For the prediction, let's go with Dalby as the underdog by a small margin. His output and activity will be the difference in this fight as he continues his small winning streak.

Final Nicolas Dalby-Muslim Salikhov Prediction & Pick: Nicolas Dalby (+152)