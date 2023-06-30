The time has finally come and the UFC Vegas 76 Main Event is finally here. We'll be bringing you a prediction and pick for this headlining bout in the Middleweight (185 lb) Division. No. 7 ranked Sean Strickland will welcome Germany's Abus Magomedov in a can't-miss scrap as win here would improve either fighter's stock dramatically. Check out our UFC odds series for our Strickland-Magomedov prediction and pick.

Sean Strickland 26-5 as a professional fighter and has gone 13-5 in his career with the UFC since 2014. He's one of the most active fighters on the roster and is always down to fight anyone, anywhere, any time. After reeling off five consecutive victories, Strickland was stopped by Alex Pereira and Jared Cannonier in back-to-back losses. He bounced back in a massive way against Nassourdine Imavov in his last headlining fight and proved that there are levels to this division. Strickland will look to do the same as he welcomes another hyped prospect to the division. Strickland stands 6'1″ with a 76-inch reach.

Abus Magomedov is 25-4-1 in his fighting career and has gone 1-0 in his only fight with the UFC. He faced a veteran in Dustin Stoltzfus during his debut, to which he ended the fight in the first round with a front kick and subsequent punches. Since his arrival to the UFC, Magomedov has had five fights fall through due to cancellations, usually a sign that no one wants to face him in the cage. He'll have a willing dance partner in Strickland and could do a lot for his stock with a win. Magomedov stands 6'2″ with a 78-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Vegas 76 Odds: Sean Strickland-Abus Magomedov Odds

Sean Strickland: -164

Abus Magomedov: +134

Over 3.5 rounds: -148

Under 3.5 rounds: +116

How to Watch Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass, fuboTV

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

Why Sean Strickland Will Win

Sean Strickland is about as game as any fighter in the UFC, so he jumped at the opportunity of fighting in the main event against a guy that has just one UFC fight under his belt. Of course, Magomedov may be a new breed of animal, but it's nothing Strickland hasn't already seen inside the cage having fought the likes of Alex Pereira. Strickland is a pressure boxer and marches forward during the entirety of his fights. He loves to take a punch and loves dishing them out even more. Strickland is very patient with his boxing and will utilize hand fighting to get his short jabs through. Once he finds an opening, Strickland will let his punches fly against the cage and overwhelm his opponent.

While Strickland hasn't spent much time on the ground in his fights, he could have a slight advantage over Magomedov in that department. His a deceptively good wrestler and can steal advantageous positions on the ground. He's never been submitted and has four submission wins of his own, so look for Strickland to try something on the ground if he can't find his striking range. He'll have to do a lot of work in closing the distance against his opponent, so look for Strickland to keep his hands active while he tries to get in close to Magomedov.

Why Abus Magomedov Will Win

There's some serious hype behind Abus Magomedov and for good reason. He's headlining a Vegas fight card in just his second UFC fight. His debut was terrifying as he sent his opponent into the shadow realm with a perfectly-placed front kick. He's constantly reminding fight fans that he belongs in the UFC and could be the next challenger at 185 given his physical tools. He's a very strong boxer and has great leverage behind his punches. His long reach allows him to pop his jab and load up the power right when in striking distance. Magomedov is also very active with his kicks for a Middleweight and will have the cleaner striking in this fight.

Magomedov will have to be mindful of Strickland's relentlessness as he tries to put him away, not letting him back into the fight at any point. Magomedov will have to stay at range and be decisive with his shots. Strickland tends to keep his hands low at times, so don't be surprised if Magomedov can land some hard shots on him. His takedown defense hasn't had to be tested thus far, so we may see him struggle a bit if he finds himself underneath Strickland. To win this fight, Magomedov will have to fight his style and not play into Strickland's baits.

Final Sean Strickland-Abus Magomedov Prediction & Pick

Abus Magomedov seems like a serious prospect and it's telling that the UFC chose to put him in a main event spot so early into his tenure. While his debut win was impressive, he'll have a much steeper test in Strickland. If Sean Strickland can decide to use his wrestling early, he could have a lot of success on the ground. If he finds himself successful initially, he should look to continue doing so as he locks up control time. In the striking, Strickland can prove that he's a level above by having a higher output than Magomedov. This may turn into a slugfest at some point, so look for Sean Strickland to be the fresher fighter by the later rounds.

Final Sean Strickland-Abus Magomedov Prediction & Pick: Sean Strickland (-164)