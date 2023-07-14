UFC Vegas 77: Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva keeps the prelims going with a fight in the men's flyweight division between Tyson Nam and promotional newcomer Azat Maksum. Nam is coming off a loss where he was finished in the second round meanwhile Maksum is undefeated coming off 16 straight wins into his debut fight. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Nam-Maksum prediction and pick.

Tyson Nam (21-13-1) is coming off his first loss inside the distance in his UFC career. He is now 39 years old and the wear and tear could finally be catching up to him. Nam gets a very tough and highly regarded prospect in a must-win fight to keep his career going this weekend at UFC Vegas 77 this Saturday night.

Azat Maksum (16-0) is an undefeated prospect out of Kazakhstan that has been fighting for respectable promotions Brave CF and Octagon. He is coming off an impressive Brabo Choke finish of undefeated Fabricio Nunes in his most recent fight. He will be looking to put his name on the map when he takes UFC veteran Tyson Nam this weekend at UFC Vegas 77.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Vegas 77 Odds: Tyson Nam-Azat Maksum Odds

Tyson Nam: +310

Azat Maksum: -420

Over 2.5 Rounds: +114

Under 2.5 Rounds: -144

How to Watch Tyson Nam vs. Azat Maksum

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Tyson Nam Will Win

Tyson Nam has a wealth of experience in the sport, with a record of 21-13-1. He has faced tough opponents and has gained valuable experience inside the octagon. This experience could give him an edge in terms of fight IQ and composure under pressure.

Nam is known for his striking power, with 13 of his 21 wins coming via knockout or TKO. While Maksum does have five knockouts on his resume, it will be a difficult proposition if he attempts to go strike for strike with Nam. Maksum comes into this contest with a massive experience disadvantage as Nam has only been fighting elite competition over the last 10+ years. If Maksum takes him lightly in any way shape or form, sort of like Ode Osbourne did, Nam can shut his lights out and get back on track.

Why Azat Maksum Will Win

Azat Maksum is set to make his UFC debut against Tyson Nam in a flyweight bout at UFC Vegas 77 this weekend. He is the number one flyweight prospect out of Kazakhstan and Asia Central. Maksum is an undefeated prospect with a 16-0 record that has fought for reputable promotions like Oktagon and Brave CF before making his UFC debut this weekend.

Maksum does have the edge in age, being 11 years younger, we have seen the wear and tear start to get to Nam as he was finished for the first time in his UFC career in his last fight. He has a very well-rounded skillset and he will need to utilize that to keep Nam from just stalking forward to land his thunderous shots. If he can do that, he can give Nam his second consecutive loss.

Final Tyson Nam-Azat Maksum Prediction & Pick

Azat Maksum is a massive favorite in his UFC debut and rightfully so. He is the best prospect to come out of Kazakhstan next to Shavkat Rakhmonov. While he is this highly touted prospect, Nam has the tools to spoil the party especially lands a big right hand. With that said, expect Maksum to keep his range picking apart Nam from the outside while mixing in the takedowns to get his first UFC win.

Final Tyson Nam-Azat Maksum Prediction & Pick: Azat Maskum (-420), Over 2.5 Rounds (+114)