We're back with our prediction and pick as UFC Vegas 78 continues to roll on. We turn our attention towards the Main Card for this matchup between prospects in the Middleweight (185 lb) Division. Carlson Gracie product AJ Dobson will be taking on Cameroon's Tafon Nchukwi as both fighters hope to bounce back from consecutive losses. Check out our UFC odds series for our Dobson-Nchukwi prediction and pick.

AJ Dobson (6-2) is still searching for his first UFC win at 0-2 after winning a contract on Contender Series. His last fight was a loss to an extremely talented Armen Petrosyan and nothing has come easy for Dobson thus far. He'll look to grab his first win as an underdog and would gain a lot of confidence in getting his hand raised. Dobson stands 6'1″ with a 76-inch reach.

Tafon Nchukwi (6-3) has gone 2-3 in the UFC since also graduating from Dana White's Contender Series. He's got notable wins over Jamie Pickett and Mike Rodriguez, but he's struggled against the next level of competition. He's been knocked out bad with a flying knee and left hook in his last two fights and he'll be in a tight spot to grab a win against an equally-hungry fighter in Dobson. Nchukwi stands 6'0″ with a 77-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Vegas 78 Odds: AJ Dobson-Tafon Nchukwi Odds

AJ Dobson: +120

Tafon Nchukwi: -154

Over (2.5) rounds: -106

Under (2.5) rounds: -122

How to Watch AJ Dobson vs. Tafon Nchukwi

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass, fuboTV

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why AJ Dobson Will Win

AJ Dobson has performed very well in his last few fights, but he hasn't been able to get the decisions on the judges' scorecards. He's a well-rounded fighter but really shines with his boxing. He has great head movement and does good work in slipping punches and countering. He returns with shots to the body and can hurt opponents with his power. He struggled in the wrestling against Jacob Malkoun, which was detrimental to his striking attack. Dobson went with a wrestling approach against Petrosyan, but failed to keep him down and score significant points.

To win this time around, AJ Dobson will have to let the fight come to him and patiently take the looks Nchukwi gives him. He's been one-dimensional in his first two fights, so he should focus on mixing up his game and keeping Nchukwi guessing. If the fight stays on the feet, Dobson could see some success with his boxing and should be the faster fighter by just a step on Saturday.

Why Tafon Nchukwi Will Win

Tafon Nchukwi has been up-and-down to start his UFC career and his last two fights are particularly interesting. He came in as the favorite against Azamat Murzakanov and was winning the first two rounds very handily. Nchukwi slipped up for a second in the third as Murzakanov landed a flying knee and shut the lights out. He was billed as a slight favorite in list last fight against Carlos Ulberg, but a looping Ulberg hook shut the lights out once again for Nchukwi. It's tough to tell how the knockout losses have affected his game, but he'll be especially hungry to get back a win after looking good in his losses.

To win this fight, Nchukwi will need to dictate the pace on the feet and work his wrestling. Dobson struggles if his opponent can dominate one aspect of the fight, so Nchukwi can look to wrestle his opponent to try and get the win. It's the path of least resistance as standing with Dobson may be dangerous. Nchukwi should look to keep his defensive guard up and mix in the low leg kicks to stifle Dobson's movement.

Final AJ Dobson-Tafon Nchukwi Prediction & Pick

Both guys are coming into this fight having lost their last two, but haven't looked terrible in doing so. Dobson lost more convincingly, but took both of his bouts to a decision. Nchukwi looked great in his losses and was winning, but got knocked out in both consecutively. This fight will really be a matter of which guy can impose their style more in the octagon. Both fighters are well-rounded and can do well in all areas, but neither of them really excel in any particular aspect.

For the prediction, we'll go with AJ Dobson to get this win in his natural weigh class. Nchukwi is moving down and could have some trouble with the cut after getting knocked out in his two previous fights. Dobson should be better this time around and can at least hang in until a decision if it's necessary. We'll go with his for the small plus money.

Final AJ Dobson-Tafon Nchukwi Prediction & Pick: AJ Dobson (+120)