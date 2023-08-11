The UFC Vegas 78 Main Card is heating up as we're set to bring you another prediction and pick, this one coming between ranked fighters in the Light Heavyweight (205 lb) Division. No. 13 ranked Khalil Rountree Jr. will take on No. 14 ranked Chris Daukaus in a tightly-contested matchup. You won't want to blink during this one – check out our UFC odds series for our Rountree Jr.-Daukaus prediction and pick.

Khalil Rountree Jr. (11-5) has gone 7-5-1 in the UFC since 2016. After a rough start to his career, Rountree Jr. made some adjustments outside the octagon and changed his mentality during fights. Since, he's on a destructive three-fight winning streak that's seen two TKO's and one split decision victory over Dustin Jacoby in his last fight. Rountree looks to make it four in a row against a struggling Chris Daukaus. Rountree Jr. stands 6'1″ with a 76.5-inch reach.

Chris Daukaus (12-6) has gone 4-3 in his time with the UFC. His trajectory has been opposite to Rountree's as he started his career with four consecutive wins, but has lost all his bouts since. After making the leap to the top of the division, Daukaus was KO'd by Derrick Lewis, Curtis Blaydes, and Jairzinho Rozenstruik consecutively with two coming in the first round. He's since moved down to light heavyweight and will look to find success here. He stands 6'3″ with a 76-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Vegas 78 Odds: Khalil Rountree Jr.-Chris Daukaus Odds

Khalil Rountree Jr.: -192

Chris Daukaus: +148

Over (1.5) rounds: +134

Under (1.5) rounds: -172

How to Watch Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Chris Daukaus

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass, fuboTV

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Khalil Rountree Jr. Will Win

Khalil Rountree Jr.'s career has been on a serious uptick since he notably made changes to his mentality surrounding fighting. He's come out furious in his last three fights and is a mad man when seeking the finish. Rountree Jr. has a traditional Muay Thai fight style that he backs with his insane power. He utilizes his kicks a ton and snaps them with immense force. Look for Rountree to vary his kicks to the legs and body as he looks to inflict serious damage.

To win this fight, Rountree can't get caught playing Daukaus' game. Daukaus will look to lull him with his consistent jab and try to pick him apart from the inside. Rountree should look to aggressive stuff takedowns and continue to circle on the outside of Daukaus. He's been very measured in his approach over the last three fights, so look for him to slowly pick Daukaus apart with the striking before going in for the finish. If he fights anything like his last three fights have suggested, this should be a rather easy win for him.

Why Chris Daukaus Will Win

For a time, Chris Daukaus looked to have one of the best set of hands in the Heavyweight Division. He had four consecutive knockouts using his fist against strong, established heavyweight competition. He show great poise with his boxing and does a good job moving his head in the pocket. He's got a ton of strength and can sit opponents down with clean punches. His last three fights have seen a different story, however, as Daukaus seemed gun-shy and couldn't sustain any offense against top contenders. It'll be interesting to see how he looks taking a shot from Rountree after being knocked out in his last three fights.

The move down to light heavyweight will be the biggest factor here for Daukaus. The plus side is that he will be a big guy in the division and will retain his heavyweight power. The downside is that his chin will be compromised through the cut and won't be as reliable after his last three knockouts. Daukaus should look to control this fight on the ground and use his jabs to set up the takedown. He doesn't want to spend too much time in the clinch, so expect Daukaus to press Rountree up against the fence as he searches for offense.

Final Khalil Rountree Jr.-Chris Daukaus Prediction & Pick

These two guys have gone in the exact opposite directions over their last three fights. There's no telling how Chris Daukaus will look for his first fight at light heavyweight, but he stands to be a big knockout threat if he can retain some of the power he's shown in the past. Rountree Jr. may be too much for him in this one with the detructive path he's been on. He's too mean and he hits too hard, so I don't see the tide turning much for Chris Daukaus with this matchup. Look for Rountree to work the body as he seeks the finish.

Final Khalil Rountree Jr.-Chris Daukaus Prediction & Pick: Khalil Rountree Jr. (-192)