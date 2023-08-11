UFC Vegas 78 continues to roll with its Main Card action from the UFC Apex as we're set to bring you another prediction and pick for this next bout in the Women's Strawweight (115 lb) Division. Fellow Brazilians will do battle as Polyana Viana takes on young prospect Iasmin Lucindo. Check out our UFC odds series for our Viana-Lucindo prediction and pick.

Polyana Viana (13-5) has gone 4-4 in her UFC fights since 2018. She's on a bit of a hot streak right now and has won three of her last four fights over notable opponents Emily Whitmire and Jinh Yu Frey. Her loss came against a very tough opponent in Tabatha Ricci and she'll look to add another submission win to her resume. Viana stands 5'5″ with a 67-inch reach.

Iasmin Lucindo (14-5) has gone 1-1 in her UFC fights as a very young prospect. In fact, she's one of the youngest women on the roster and has been in big spots from the start. Her debut was a banger against Yazmin Jauregui. While she lost that fight, she bounced back by beating Ultimate Fighter finalist Brogan Walker by unanimous decision. At just 21 years old, she'll be making her third UFC walk and will look to impress once again. Lucindo stands 5'3″ with a 66-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Vegas 78 Odds: Polyana Viana-Iasmin Lucindo Odds

Polyana Viana: +148

Iasmin Lucindo: -192

Over (2.5) rounds: -168

Under (2.5) rounds: +132

How to Watch Polyana Viana vs. Iasmin Lucindo

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass, fuboTV

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Polyana Viana Will Win

Polyana Viana has looked very good in her last three wins and seems to be coming into her own after a slow start in the UFC. She's very good on the ground with her technical jiu-jitsu and two of her last three wins came by way of armbar. She's a constant threat off of her back and will look to control the fight if she finds herself there. On the feet, she's a pretty good striker with clean combinations, but struggles with closing distance some of the time. Her biggest gap comes in defending takedowns and flowing through wrestling transitions, something she'll likely have to do in this fight.

To win this fight, Viana should look to find offense from her closed guard on the ground. Lucindo is likely to lead the wrestling and take Viana down at some point. With how young Lucindo still is, Viana has a great opportunity to catch her lacking and throw up some submission attempts from the bottom. Lucindo is a willing brawler, so Viana won't want to get too aggressive on the feet. Look for her to find openings in the grappling and threaten with submissions while Lucindo is on top.

Why Iasmin Lucindo Will Win

Iasmin Lucindo has fought beyond her years in such a short time with the UFC and it's exciting to see what kind of fighter she'll turn into. While she has a Muay Thai background, she favors her grappling and is very dangerous when she's chasing a submission. On the feet, her Muay Thai is seen in her front kicks and low kicks as she snaps them off with great proficiency. She also has heavy hands and stunned her past two opponents a number of times. For Lucindo to be successful, she'll have to land some big shots in order to set up the takedown.

On the ground, Lucindo is the much more aggressive fighter and will be more eager to throw down ground-and-pound shots while controlling Viana on the ground. However, she'll have to keep her arms in tight and avoid getting too aggressive, otherwise she may find herself battling out of a few submission attempts. Lucindo should keep this fight standing while she can, only working the grappling when she has Viana hurt.

Final Polyana Viana-Iasmin Lucindo Prediction & Pick

This fight will be closer than most people expect due to the grappling acumen of both women. Both purple belts in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, their skills on the ground will either cancel-out or make for an interesting grappling match. On the feet, Lucindo has the slight advantage with the more powerful shots. On the ground, she's got the more aggressive game and lands the better ground-and-pound. Unless Viana can sink in a choke or armbar, this fight should go Lucindo's way for the most part. We'll lean Lucindo to get the win, but don't be surprised if either fighter can notch a win by submission.

Final Polyana Viana-Iasmin Lucindo Prediction & Pick: Iasmin Lucindo (-192); Fight Ends by Submission (+300)