Mateusz Gamrot emerged victorious at UFC Vegas 79, but not in the way he would have liked. Rafael Fiziev suffered a gruesome leg injury in the second round, forcing the fight to be stopped. Gamrot expressed his disappointment in the post-fight interview, saying that his goal was to have stronger defense against Fiziev's kicks. He wished Fiziev a quick recovery and said he was looking forward to his next fight.

Mateusz Gamrot defeats Rafael Fiziev by second round TKO ! Fiziev appeared to injured his leg #UFCVegas79 pic.twitter.com/xo1bYaZ4fc — Combat Sports Today 📰 (@CSTodayNews) September 24, 2023

Gamrot is now setting his sights on the top of the lightweight division. He expressed his desire to fight the champion, Islam Makhachev, but acknowledged that it's not yet his time. For his next fight, he wants to challenge himself against the most dangerous fighter on the ground, Islam Makhachev.

The fight between Gamrot and Fiziev was highly anticipated, and both fighters were seen as rising stars in the division. Gamrot rebounded from a close decision win that many believed he didn't want to win against Jalin Turner. Fiziev, on the other hand, was coming off a loss and he is now coming off back-to-back losses for the first time in his UFC career.

UFC Vegas 79 was an exciting event that featured some great fights. While the ending of the main event was unfortunate, Gamrot's victory over Fiziev was still an impressive accomplishment. Gamrot's callout of Makhachev sets up an intriguing matchup between two of the best ground fighters in the division if it were to happen after he takes on Oliveira in a rematch for the lightweight championship at UFC 294. Fans will be eagerly anticipating their next fights.