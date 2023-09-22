UFC Vgeas 79: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot kicks off the prelims with a fight in the women's bantamweight division between Tamires Vidal and promotional newcomer Montserrat Rendon. Vidal won her UFC debut her last time out and is riding a six-fight winning streak coming into her second appearance in the octagon meanwhile, Rendon is an undefeated prospect riding five straight victories into her UFC debut this weekend. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Vidal-Rendon prediction and pick.

Tamires Vidal (7-1) is a Brazilian prospect who came into her UFC debut off a dominant performance in her one and only fight for the Legacy Fighting Alliance where she submitted her opponent via heel hook in the second round. She did one better in her UFC debut knocking out Ramona Pascual in round one. This will be her second fight in the UFC off a 10-month layoff when she takes on promotional newcomer Montserrat Rendon at UFC Vegas 79.

Montserrat Rendon (5-0) spent most of her time fighting for Combate Global before ending her time on the regional scene fighting for Invicta FC. She will make her UFC debut after a year layoff and winning five professional wins by decision as she takes a step up in competition when she takes on Tamires Vidal this Saturday night at UFC Vegas 79.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Vegas 79 Odds: Tamires Vidal-Montserrat Rendon Odds

Tamires Vidal: -265

Montserrat Rendon: +200

Over 2.5 Rounds: -260

Under 2.5 Rounds: +190

How to Watch Tamires Vidal vs. Montserrat Rendon

TV: ESPN +

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Tamires Vidal Will Win

Tamires Vidal is set to face Montserrat Rendon at UFC Vegas 79 this weekend, and there are several reasons why Vidal is likely to come out on top. Vidal has a record of 7-1, with one win in the UFC, while Rendon is undefeated at 5-0 but has yet to make her UFC debut. Vidal has more experience in high-level competition, which could give her an advantage in the fight.

Vidal is known for her striking skills, with four of her seven wins coming by knockout. Rendon, on the other hand, has no knockout victories in her five-fight career. Vidal has shown strong takedown defense in her UFC debut, stuffing all three of her opponent's takedown attempts. Rendon has yet to face an opponent with Vidal's takedown defense skills, and if Vidal can keep the fight standing, she could use her striking to control the pace of the fight, she could use her striking to wear down Rendon, and potentially finish the fight.

Why Montserrat Rendon Will Win

Montserrat Rendon is set to make her UFC debut against Tamires Vidal at UFC Vegas 79 this weekend, and there are several reasons why she could come out on top. Rendon has an undefeated record of 5-0, with all five of those wins coming by way of decision giving her a time of time inside the cage as she comes into her big opportunity of the big show. While Vidal has more experience, Rendon's undefeated record could give her the momentum to become victorious in her UFC debut.

Rendon is a high-level grappler who has shown that she is a good striker who can out-volume and out-strike her opponents but also can take the fight to the mat and control her opponents there. As Rendon has multiple ways to get the job done in this fight should give her a load of confidence to come into this fight to get the big upset win in her UFC debut.

Final Tamires Vidal-Montserrat Rendon Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a great fight in the women's bantamweight division to kick off this UFC Apex fight card. Vidal made a big name for herself with that flying knee knockout in her UFC debut. Don't expect that type of outcome in this matchup against Rendon but Vidal was able to show some skills that aren't normally seen in the women's bantamweight division.

Then you have the unknown of Montserrat Rendon where she hasn't looked exciting on the regional scene and she's coming into her UFC debut off a lackluster split decision victory in Invicta FC. She has however shown glimpses of some good technique especially when she is at distance throwing a ton of volume as well as in the clinch where she is able to land takedowns with top control. With that said, Vidal should be the one to be inflicting more damaging shots as well as be the one to push the pace and be the aggressor in this fight just doing enough to get her hand raised and get her second win inside the octagon.

Final Tamires Vidal-Montserrat Rendon Prediction & Pick: Tamires Vidal (-265), Over 2.5 Rounds (-260)