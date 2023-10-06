UFC Vgeas 80: Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green kicks off the main card with a fight in the featherweight division between Alexander Hernandez and Bill Algeo. Hernandez is coming off a much-needed win his last time out against Jim Miller meanwhile, Algeo is coming off his best performance in the UFC with a second-round submission victory over TJ Brown. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Hernandez-Algeo prediction and pick.

Alexander Hernandez (14-6) was able to get back into the win column after trying his luck in the featherweight division when he took on Jim Miller. He will now be dropping back down to the featherweight division where he believes he has an advantage when he takes on Bill Algeo in what is expected to be a barnburner this weekend at UFC Vegas 80.

Bill Algeo (17-7) is coming off his most dominant performance to date in his UFC career where he submitted TJ Brown in the second round. He could quite possibly be on a four-fight winning streak if that split decision loss to Fili went his way and we know that he will be looking to get back on yet another winning streak when he squares off against Alexander Hernandez this Saturday night at the UFC Apex.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 80 Odds: Alexander Hernandez-Bill Algeo Odds

Alexander Hernandez: -118

Bill Algeo: -102

Over 2.5 Rounds: -125

Under 2.5 Rounds: -105

How to Watch Alexander Hernandez vs. Bill Algeo

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Alexander Hernandez Will Win

Alexander Hernandez got back into the win column in a big way when he defeated longtime UFC veteran Jim Miller by unanimous decision. He was able to outwork and outstrike Miller for the majority of the fight as he cruised to his sixth UFC win. Hernandez will be dropping back down to the featherweight division as he takes on Bill Algeo which should be a great war between these two durable fighters.

Bill Algeo has had his fair share of ups and downs during his UFC career thus far but is coming off his best win against TJ Brown which was by submission. However, we've in past fights that Algeo can get outworked, outwrestled, and is hittable on the feet to where Hernandez can certainly capitalize on. If the weight cut isn't a detriment to his cardio like it was against Billy Quarantillo, he has a real shot at scoring the upset and making it two wins in a row.

Why Bill Algeo Will Win

Bill Algeo is as tough as they come being only finished by submission twice in the early part of his professional career and he has never been knocked out in his 24 fights as well. He was able to push an incredible pace against TJ Brown in his last fight that eventually broke him down to where he was able to take him down and secure the rear-naked choke victory in the second round.

That pace and pressure will certainly come in handy as he takes on Alexander Hernandez who is known to start out fast but tends to fade as the fight goes on, especially at 145 pounds. Hernandez already seemed to cut a lot of weight to make 155 pounds so making that drop down in weight didn't help his cause when he took on Billy Quarantillo. Algeo fights very similar to that of Quarantillo to where he puts his durability and cardio on the line every fight and will fight his opponents to the brink of exhaustion. As long as Algeo doesn't get hurt along the way he can have a similar outcome to the Quarantillo vs. Hernandez fight if he makes him fight at a high pace early.

Final Alexander Hernandez-Bill Algeo Prediction & Pick

This is a great fight to kick off the main card in the featherweight division. Both of these fighters come to scrap and never back down from a firefight. Expect to see Hernandez to come out in the first round fast throwing heavy leg kicks and punches as he marches forward but Algeo will be right there in his face firing back. It will be the pace of Algeo that will set him apart from Hernandez as this fight gets into the later rounds. Algeo has done a great job of just outworking his opponents which will certainly come in handy against a fighter that is known to fade as the fight progresses.

Ultimately, Hernandez will look good early but as the fight gets into the later rounds that is where Algeo will be able to pull away with his pace to secure rounds two and three on the judge's scorecards for a decision victory.

Final Alexander Hernandez-Bill Algeo Prediction & Pick: Bill Algeo (-102), Over 2.5 Rounds (-125)