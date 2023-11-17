UFC Vegas 82 continues on the prelims with a fight between Jonathan Pearce and Joanderson Brito. Check out our UFC odds series for our Pearce-Brito prediction.

UFC Vegas 82: Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig continues on the prelims with a fight in the featherweight division between Jonathan Pearce and Joanderson Brito. Pearce was getting ready for the biggest fight of his career against Bryce Mitchell but ultimately had to pull out due to injury took the first loss of his UFC career as this will be his first fight in 11 months meanwhile, Brito has won each of his last three fights with all three coming inside the distance as he comes into this matchup. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Pearce-Brito prediction and pick.

Jonathan Pearce (14-4) is surging up the featherweight rankings with five consecutive wins most recently defeating Darren Elkins in dominating fashion back in December 2022. This will be his first fight back after suffering the injury that had pulled him out of his big fight against Bryce Mitchell. He will be looking to continue his hot streak when he takes on Joanderson Brito this weekend at UFC Vegas 82.

Joanderson Brito (15-3-1) dropped his debut fight against Bill Algeo back in January 2022 but has since won his next three fights all by first-round finish. He is looking to keep his winning ways going when he takes on another up-and-coming surging prospect Jonathan Pearce this Saturday night at the UFC Apex.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 82 Odds: Jonathan Pearce-Joanderson Brito Odds

Jonathan Pearce: -130

Joanderson Brito: +110

Over 2.5 Rounds: +135

Under 2.5 Rounds: -175

How to Watch Jonathan Pearce vs. Joanderson Brito

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Jonathan Pearce Will Win

Jonathan Pearce was set to face off against Bryce Mitchell before suffering an injury that ultimately sidelined him in the biggest fight of his career. Now, he gets to come back to competition against a tough up-and-coming prospect Joanderso Brito this Saturday in hopes of getting a shot against a ranked competitor after this.

Pearce does his best work when he is able to utilize his size and strength to takedown and dominate his opponents on the mat. Against Brito, Pearce will once again have the size advantage against like he does against most fighters in the featherweight division. His best path to victory is to take this fight to the mat to avoid the power in Brito's hands and that is where he will be able to keep his winning streak going as he surges up the featherweight rankings.

Why Joanderson Brito Will Win

Joanderson Brito dropped his UFC debut much like his counterpart but has won his next three with all three wins coming inside the distance with none of which saw a second round. His biggest accomplishment was knocking out Andre Fili in just 41 seconds of the first round.

His dangerous power will need to come in handy against a fighter like Pearce who be looking to be the aggressor and come forward. Brito's striking needs to keep Pearce from dictating the pace of this fight. Jonathan Pearce will have a substantially hard time trying to get the fight to the mat if he is eating punches while doing so. As long as Brito can keep this fight standing he has the chance to score the upset and keep his winning streak alive which could potentially set him up for a big fight next.

Final Jonathan Pearce-Joanderson Brito Prediction & Pick

This is yet another great fight in the featherweight division. Jonathan Pearce is looking to come in right where he left off dominating his last five opponents. His wrestling and grappling has been the difference maker in his fights and that will have to be his go-to if he wants to make it six in a row come Saturday.

As for Brito, he is dangerous no matter where the fight goes. While he normally does his best work on the feet, he can also hang with anyone on the mat as well. Even though Brito can get the win on the mat if he needs to it's best for him to keep this fight on the feet and at his preferred range where he can land his heavy leg kicks as well as his powerful strikes that could potentially put Pearce away. Ultimately, Pearce will look a bit rusty coming into his first fight since his most recent injury and he will look sloppy on his takedown entries having a hard time controlling Brito on the mat, once Brito is able to get back to his feet that is where he is able to land his heavy strikes which will eventually put Pearce away midway through this fight.

Final Jonathan Pearce-Joanderson Brito Prediction & Pick: Joanderson Brito (+110), Under 2.5 Rounds (-175)