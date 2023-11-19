Paul Craig attempted to win his first main event fight at UFC Vegas 82 but ultimately came up short. We take a look at what's next for Paul Craig.

In a thrilling matchup at UFC Vegas 82, Paul Craig faced off against Brendan Allen in a highly anticipated middleweight bout. The fight, which took place at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, ended in a hard-fought victory for Brendan Allen. The clash between these two talented fighters showcased the intensity and skill that fans have come to expect from the world of mixed martial arts.

BRENDAN ALLEN IS THE REAL DEAL 😮‍💨🔥 The 27 year old submits Paul Craig in the Third Round of the Main Event! #UFCVegas82

pic.twitter.com/T6aOUiIYNV — Combat Sports Today 📰 (@CSTodayNews) November 19, 2023

From the opening bell, it was clear that both fighters were determined to leave everything in the octagon. Paul Craig, known for his grappling prowess and submission game, sought to impose his will on Brendan Allen. However, Allen's striking and defensive skills proved to be a significant challenge for Craig. The fight unfolded with intense exchanges on the feet and grappling battles against the cage and on the mat.

Ultimately, Brendan Allen secured the victory with a display of well-rounded skills, earning a third-round rear-naked choke submission. While Paul Craig demonstrated his resilience and determination throughout the fight, it was Allen's ability to control the range, dictate the pace, and dominate the fight on the mat that ultimately led to Paul Craig's demise.

As Paul Craig reflects on this setback, he will undoubtedly use it as motivation to continue evolving as a fighter. His resilience and skill set ensure that he remains a formidable presence in the middleweight division even after taking just his first loss in his weight class. There is intrigue about where Craig will go from here, so we take a look at what could potentially be next.

Chris Curtis

Following Paul Craig's recent loss to Brendan Allen at UFC Vegas 82, the prospect of a matchup against Chris Curtis presents an intriguing opportunity for both fighters. Despite Craig's setback, a bout against Curtis could offer an exciting and competitive showdown for the middleweight division.

Chris Curtis, known for his striking prowess and well-rounded skill set, has been making waves in the middleweight division. His impressive performances and recent victories position him as a formidable opponent for Craig. Additionally, Curtis's previous encounter with Allen adds an interesting narrative to a potential matchup with Craig, creating a compelling storyline for fans and the MMA community.

As both fighters navigate their respective career trajectories, a matchup between Paul Craig and Chris Curtis presents an opportunity for redemption and advancement in the middleweight division. For Craig, a victory over Curtis would serve as a statement of resilience and a pathway to re-establishing his position in the weight class. On the other hand, a win for Curtis would further solidify his status as a rising contender in the division.

Anthony Hernandez

Anthony Hernandez is known for his well-rounded skill set and current rise in the middleweight division and he presents an interesting challenge for Paul Craig. The notion that Hernandez's run up the rankings mirrors Allen's adds an intriguing narrative to a potential bout with Craig. Additionally, Hernandez's ability to exploit the limitations of well-rounded opponents aligns with Craig's style, making this matchup particularly compelling.

In the aftermath of Paul Craig's loss to Brendan Allen, the prospect of a matchup against Anthony Hernandez emerges as an enticing possibility. The potential clash between these two skilled athletes promises an exciting display of talent and determination, offering fans a compelling narrative and an intriguing addition to the middleweight division's landscape. As both fighters continue their journeys in the UFC, a showdown between Craig and Hernandez holds the potential to deliver an electrifying spectacle for MMA enthusiasts.

Caio Borralho

Caio Borralho's impressive performances and his position in the middleweight rankings make him a compelling opponent for Paul Craig. Borralho's recent victories and active winning streak in the division highlight his momentum and potential as a rising contender. Additionally, the stylistic dynamics and competitive nature of a potential bout between Craig and Borralho add an intriguing narrative to the matchup.

Caio Borralho is now 5-0 in his UFC middleweight career and has been searching for a high-profile win against a ranked competitor and a showdown against Paul Craig would certainly merit that. Meanwhile, Craig is looking to rebound from his most recent loss, and defeating a young up-and-coming prospect who has a lot of hype surrounding him would be good for his outlook on his middleweight career. There are a lot of intriguing matchups for Paul Craig in the middleweight division but a showdown with Caio Borralho would certainly have the fans on the edge of their seats.