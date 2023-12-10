The UFC Vegas 83 delivered an action-packed night of fights, culminating in four post-fight bonuses with all four fighters coming away with finishes

The UFC Vegas 83 event, which took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, delivered an action-packed night of fights, culminating in four post-fight bonuses of $50,000 each. The main event featured a dominant performance by Song Yadong, who utilized his wrestling to control Chris Gutierrez and earn a lopsided unanimous decision.

Song Yadong catching a front kick and using a Saenchai style dump to get the takedown. pic.twitter.com/HnoimNtK4W — 9h6st21 (@9h6st21) December 10, 2023

Khalil Rountree Jr. secured a spectacular third-round knockout victory over Anthony Smith in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 83. Rountree's striking prowess was evident throughout the fight, as he landed crisp jabs, hard leg kicks, and a vicious left hand that ultimately sent Smith to the canvas. This impressive win marked Rountree's fifth consecutive victory and earned him a well-deserved $50,000 bonus for “Performance of the Night”.

Khalil Rountree is the most violent man in the UFC 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UPfbkYIE2c — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) December 10, 2023

Tim Elliott delivered a remarkable performance at UFC Vegas 83, stepping in on short notice and securing a first-round submission victory over Su Mudaerji with an arm-triangle choke. Elliott's impressive win earned him a well-deserved $50,000 bonus and marked a significant achievement in his career, showcasing his skill and determination in the Octagon.

Nasrat Haqparast delivered a stunning first-round knockout victory over Jamie Mullarkey at UFC Vegas 83, securing his third consecutive win in electrifying fashion. Haqparast staggered Mullarkey with a powerful left hook and then unleashed a barrage of punches, ultimately landing a knockout blow at the 1:44 mark. This impressive win further solidified Haqparast's position in the lightweight division.

Nasrat Haqparast knocks out Jamie Mullarkey in the first round pic.twitter.com/tUwXNqhzma — MMA Mania (@mmamania) December 10, 2023

Hyun Sung Park secured a dominant victory over Shannon Ross at UFC Vegas 83, showcasing his diverse skill set. After controlling the ground in the first round, Park unleashed a tenacious striking attack in the second, culminating in a slick combination of a front kick, punch, and knee that led to a TKO victory at the 2:59 mark of the round. This impressive win marked Park's ninth consecutive victory and further established him as a promising addition to the 125-pound division.

The night was filled with memorable moments, and the bonus winners' outstanding displays of skill and determination added to the excitement of the event. The UFC Vegas 83 event provided fans with a fitting conclusion to the year, as fighters delivered impressive performances and vied for victory inside the Octagon.