At UFC Vegas 84, Johnny Walker suffered a knockout defeat against Magomed Ankalaev, we take a look at what's next for the light heavyweight contender.

The air was thick with expectation inside the UFC Apex this past Saturday. Johnny Walker, the enigmatic Brazilian with highlight-reel knockouts and a penchant for unorthodox dance moves, had a chance to silence doubters and cement himself as a true contender in the light heavyweight division. His opponent, Magomed Ankalaev, was no pushover, a stoic Dagestani wrestler with a granite chin and a relentless pressure game. Their first collision ended in a controversial no-contest, leaving the narrative unfinished. This rematch promised closure, and boy, it delivered.

Right from the bell, Walker looked loose and confident, bouncing on his toes, throwing spinning kicks, and even landing a thunderous superman punch. Ankalaev, however, remained unfazed, patiently stalking his prey and weaving through the flashy strikes. The first round was a dance of contrasting styles, neither man truly landing anything significant.

The second round, however, proved decisive. Ankalaev's relentless pressure began to take its toll. Walker, perhaps tiring from his earlier exuberance, started committing to his punches too overtly. In a blink, Ankalaev capitalized. A perfectly timed right hook, followed by a brutal uppercut, sent Walker crashing to the canvas. Referee Marc Goddard saw no need to count as Walker lay dazed, the fight over in brutal fashion.

This knockout loss sends shockwaves through the light heavyweight rankings. Walker, once on the cusp of title contention, now finds himself back at the drawing board. His exciting, unpredictable style remains a threat to any opponent, but questions about his chin and fight IQ will linger. Was this a flash in the pan from Ankalaev, or a sign of Walker's vulnerabilities?

Walker's journey is far from over. One loss doesn't erase his immense talent and captivating aura. But the road to the top just got a lot steeper. He'll need to demonstrate consistency, shore up his defensive lapses, and perhaps even develop a more measured approach to fighting. The light heavyweight division remains a minefield of talent, and Johnny Walker's dance with destiny is not over just yet. The question is, where does Walker go from here? We take a look a look at what could potentially be next for the light heavyweight contender.

Nikita Krylov

The question burns, who should Walker face next? A rematch with the No. 6 ranked light heavyweight Nikita Krylov is the fight to make next.

Walker's first encounter with Krylov in 2020 was a barnburner. Three rounds of high-octane striking exchanges and grappling wizardry ended in a unanimous decision for Krylov. Neither man truly walked away with a definitive claim to victory, leaving a simmering desire for a rematch. This time, with both fighters having evolved their arsenals, the clash could be even more explosive.

Stylistically, this fight is a dream for the fans. Walker's unorthodox striking and wild kicks against Krylov's technical boxing and suffocating grappling would be a clash of titans. Both fighters are known for their willingness to take risks and engage in stand-up battles, so expect fireworks.

Khalil Rountree

Let me tell you, folks, there's one fight screaming for attention, a second helping of Johnny Walker vs. Khalil Rountree.

Remember their electrifying UFC debut clash in 2018? Walker sent Rountree crashing to the canvas in a highlight-reel first-round KO. But here's the thing, both men have evolved exponentially since then. Walker's still got the wild, unorthodox striking, but he's shown improved takedown defense and a more measured approach. Rountree, meanwhile, has honed his boxing and wrestling, emerging as a patient pressure fighter. This rematch would be a completely different beast.

Walker needs to erase the taste of the Ankalaev disappointment and reassert himself as a contender. Rountree, coming off a brutal KO victory against Anthony Smith, craves a chance to climb the rankings. This fight, headlined by two dynamic light heavyweights with something to prove, would be a guaranteed barnburner.

Alonzo Menifield

Let's not forget another rising force – Alonzo “Atomic” Menifield. Sure, Menifield might seem like an unconventional next step, but hear me out, fight fans, because this potential bout packs a surprising punch.

Walker's Ankalaev disappointment needs a quick turnaround, and Menifield's recent victory against Dustin Jacoby, while close, has him surging at this point of his career. This fight presents a chance for redemption for Walker, a platform to assert Menifield's contender status in the volatile light heavyweight division.

Walker's unorthodox striking, a mix of capoeira and karate, clashes perfectly with Menifield's relentless pressure and powerful wrestling. Imagine wild spinning kicks meeting takedown attempts, all while both men unleash bombs from the pocket. This fight wouldn't just be about technique, it would be a clash of personalities, a dance of unpredictability, and a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.

Both Walker and Menifield are known for their “kill or be killed” mentality. They don't play it safe, they go for the finish every single time. This fight wouldn't go three rounds, folks. It's a recipe for an early KO, a highlight reel waiting to happen.

Remember, this is the light heavyweight division, where chaos reigns supreme. So, let's ditch the predictable and embrace the explosive potential of Walker vs. these three light heavyweight contenders. These fights, my friends, could be the next chapter in the light heavyweight saga, and you wouldn't want to miss it.