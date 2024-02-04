Nassourdine Imavov picked up the majority decision victory over Roman Dolidze but it was the back and forth with Chris Curtis that was the talk of the fight.

Nassourdine Imavov secured a hard-fought victory over Roman Dolidze in the middleweight main event at UFC Vegas 85. The bout, which took place on February 3, 2024, saw Imavov emerge triumphant via majority decision, after a grueling five-round clash. Imavov's strategic prowess and striking ability were on full display as he outmaneuvered Dolidze throughout the fight.

Imavov's calculated approach was evident as he landed significant strikes and effectively countered Dolidze's offense even almost putting him away early in round one. Despite Dolidze's resilience, Imavov's skill and determination ultimately earned him the judges' favor. The final scorecards reflected Imavov's dominance, solidifying his well-deserved victory.

In addition to his impressive performance inside the octagon, Imavov made headlines for his confrontations with Chris Curtis during the fight and in his post-fight speech. Imavov's heated exchange with Curtis added an extra layer of intensity to an already electrifying matchup, showcasing the raw emotion and competitive spirit that define MMA.

Nassourdine Imavov and Chris Curtis trade middle fingers after the #UFCVegas85 main event 😬 pic.twitter.com/1xPsF5kCTR — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) February 4, 2024

Following his win, Imavov delivered a passionate post-fight speech, during which he did not shy away from addressing the altercation with Curtis. His unapologetic demeanor and unwavering confidence further cemented his status as a formidable force in the middleweight division.

Nassourdine Imavov slams Chris Curtis after screaming at him suring Roman Dolidze fight pic.twitter.com/I8zscfuzdn — Best MMA Moments (@XcellentMMA) February 4, 2024

It didn't stop there as Chris Curtis who previously deleted his X account, seemingly reactivated it just to throw shade at Nassourdine Imavov some more, adding to the already bad blood between these two.

Chris Curtis isn't the biggest Nassourdine Imavov fan… #UFCVegas85 pic.twitter.com/NbcPWxtH7l — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) February 4, 2024

These two have already been locked in the octagon together but it was anticlimactic after the fight was ruled a no contest due to an accidental clash of heads in round two. Imavov believes that Curtis could have still fought but ultimately the doctor called the fight and deemed him unable to continue which really got Imavov upset.

Curtis on the other hand believes that Imavov is a cheater and has been during not only his fight but also in his fight with his training partner Sean Strickland and in his fight against Roman Dolidze at UFC Vegas 85. Imavov was deducted a point in round four after illegally head-kicking Dolidze when he had a hand on the ground, the unified rules it state that if any part of the hand touches the mat then that person is deemed to be a downed opponent and you cannot strike them to the head. Dolidze's hand was clearly down and was down for some time until Imavov landed a brutal head kick which stopped the action and then Herb Dean ultimately took a point.

There certainly will be no love lost between these two middleweight contenders that's for sure. They have some unfinished business between the two of them and there is a chance that we could see them face off once again in the octagon which would make for a ton of drama. For now, Imavov walks away the victor in his second UFC main event and will be looking to continue his rise up the middleweight division.