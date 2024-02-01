Ranked Flyweights from Brazil meet on the UFC Main Card!

We're back with another prediction and pick for UFC Vegas 85 as we'll give you our betting preview for this next bout taking place in the Women's Flyweight (125) Division. No. 7-ranked Viviane Araujo will take on No. 9-ranked Natalia Silva as fellow Brazilian contenders fight for the top of the division. Check out our UFC odds series for our Araujo-Silva prediction and pick.

Viviane Araujo (12-5) has gone 6-4 inside of the UFC since 2019. She's been a staple atop the Flyweight Division for some time now, but she suffered two tough losses to Alexa Grasso and Amanda Ribas in her last three bouts. Her most recent fight was a win over a veteran in Jennifer Maia, so she'll look for the same result against a much fresher prospect in Silva. Araujo stands 5'4″ with a 68-inch reach.

Natalia Silva (16-5-1) has gone a perfect 4-0 inside of the UFC since her arrival in 2021. She now owns two unanimous-decision victories and also has two kick-knockouts to her name as well. Her most recent win was over a veteran in Andrea Lee, so she has her sights set on a similar result against a higher ranked competitor. Silva stands 5'4″ with a 65-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 85 Odds: Viviane Araujo-Natalia Silva Odds

Viviane Araujo: +275

Natalia Silva: -345

Over 2.5 rounds: -298

Under 2.5 rounds: +220

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Viviane Araujo Will Win

Viviane Araujo was at the top of her game following her win over Andrea Lee as she prepared for her bout against Alexa Grasso. While her fight with Grasso didn't go her way, the loss clearly aged well as she's now chasing Grasso at the top once again. Her loss to Amanda Ribas was uncharacteristic of her as she failed to get anything going with her striking or takedowns. She bounced back with a very solid performance over Jennifer Maia, but she was catching the aging legend on the back-end of her career. Now, Araujo has a chance to once again prove herself against one of the fastest rising contenders in the division. Araujo has a similar style to Silva and will have much more experience in the cage to work behind, giving her a slight mental edge.

Viviane Araujo will have to get back to her roots and be the aggressor in this fight. Against Amanda Ribas, she waited on her back foot to open up the striking and Ribas' output was too much for her to get anything off. Silva is similar in the way she pushes a high pace, so Araujo will have to match her with intensity and make sure her output doesn't waver in the later rounds. Araujo is also a very skilled submission artist with four wins by the method, so her veteran mindset and ability to find offense in the grappling should take her far in this one.

Why Natalia Silva Will Win

Natalia Silva has been a tiny wrecking ball through the division and she's made each win look easier than the last. At just 26 years old, she still has a ton of room for growth and with just four fights under her belt, she's already looking like a menace in the division for years to come. She'll be facing an older, wiser version of herself in Araujo, but Silva knows she'll be the much better athlete in the cage with the better chin. We haven't seen her chin get truly tested, but much of that is due to her ability to manage the striking distance and get her kicks off. She's notched two of her wins via head and body kick, so don't blink once she finds her groove in the striking.

Silva is also very skilled on the ground and has seven of her wins by way of submission. Viviane Araujo will probably be the best grappler she's had to face up to this point, but her athletic wrestling scrambles should give her a boost when defending the takedowns and going through her transitions. It's likely that Araujo will try to tie her up in the clinch at some points, to which Silva should respond immediately with knees up the middle and dirty boxing through the guard. We should see a noticeable power advantage in her favor, so don't be surprised if she's the fighter landing the harder shots during this one.

Final Viviane Araujo-Natalia Silva Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a great fight between two similar fighters, both with something to gain out of a win. Viviane Araujo still looks to be dangerous after her last win, but it's no secret that she's deep into her career at 37 years old. Natalia Silva, while fresh, will resemble a young version of Araujo and she should have the stern athletic advantage in this one.

For our prediction, we're going to roll with Natalia Silva to get the win. Araujo may still have some good fights left in her, but this seems like a passing of the guard as Silva steps into her prime. She's got much more pop on her strikes and will be more willing to engage with Araujo. Look for her to get the win as the more aggressive fighter.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Viviane Araujo-Natalia Silva Prediction & Pick: Natalia Silva (-345); UNDER 2.5 Rounds (+220)