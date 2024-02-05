Nassourdine Imavov is coming off a dominant win against Roman Dolidze at UFC Vegas 85, we take a look at what's next for the middleweight contender.

Nassourdine Imavov (13-4) put the middleweight division on notice with a hard-fought majority decision victory over Roman Dolidze (12-3) in the main event of UFC Vegas 85. The five-round war lived up to its billing, delivering a thrilling display of striking exchanges, takedown attempts, and near-finishes.

Imavov started like a man possessed, peppering Dolidze with kicks and sharp boxing. He dominated the opening round, showcasing his diverse striking arsenal and nearly finishing the fight. However, Dolidze weathered the storm and showed his resilience, turning the tide in the second stanza with thunderous right hands and takedown attempts.

The middle rounds became a chess match, with both fighters showcasing their well-rounded skill sets. Imavov continued to utilize his kicks and footwork effectively, while Dolidze displayed impressive wrestling and pressure. Neither fighter gained a clear upper hand, leading to a close and exciting affair.

Imavov's superior striking volume and accuracy were decisive despite fading slightly in the later rounds. Dolidze, though displaying incredible toughness, struggled to connect with his power punches consistently. The judges ultimately rewarded Imavov's aggression and technical striking, awarding him the victory by scores of 49-44, 47-47, and 48-46.

This victory marks a significant step forward for Imavov. After several setbacks, he showcased his potential as a future contender. His striking looked sharp and diverse, and his ability to stay composed under pressure is commendable. This win should propel him into the top 10 of the middleweight rankings and potentially earn him a fight against a ranked opponent. Let's take a look at what could potentially be next for the French middleweight contender.

Chris Curtis

Nassourdine Imavov silenced doubters with a dominant decision win over Roman Dolidze at UFC Vegas 85. While he's expressed disinterest in a rematch against Chris Curtis, citing a past victory and higher ranked aspirations, the Curtis fight shouldn't be dismissed so easily.

The first encounter was far from one-sided. While Imavov controlled the fight, Curtis landed his share of heavy blows. A close call on a headbutt ended the fight, leaving questions unanswered and fueling animosity between the two. A rematch would settle the score definitively. The bad blood between Imavov and Curtis is undeniable. Their pre-fight confrontation and post-fight comments highlight a genuine dislike, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the potential matchup. This personal animosity could translate into an even more exciting and intense fight.

While Imavov desires higher-ranked opponents, defeating a surging Curtis, currently coming off of a win, wouldn't hurt his case. Curtis is ranked just outside the top 10, and a decisive victory could propel Imavov further towards the elite.Despite Imavov's preference, fight fans are buzzing about the potential rematch. The drama, intensity, and unfinished business surrounding the first fight guarantee significant fan interest and media attention.

Khamzat Chimaev

Following his hard-fought decision victory over Roman Dolidze, Nassourdine Imavov stands at a crossroads. While the middleweight landscape offers numerous intriguing options, a potential matchup against rising star Khamzat Chimaev stands out as the fight to make.

Imavov's technical striking and calculated approach would clash head-on with Chimaev's relentless pressure and raw power. This stylistic contrast guarantees a thrilling spectacle, potentially resembling a modern-day version of the classic striker vs. grappler dynamic. While Imavov desires a top-ranked opponent, defeating the surging Chimaev, fresh off his victory over Kamaru Usman, would be an instant catapult to the division's elite. It's a high-risk, high-reward scenario that could propel Imavov into title contention.

Jared Cannonier

Nassourdine Imavov's dominant decision victory over Roman Dolidze at UFC Vegas 85 propelled him into the middleweight spotlight. As he seeks his next challenge, a fight against Jared Cannonier emerges as a compelling option, offering both strategic and narrative intrigue.

Currently ranked #11 before the new updated rankings, Imavov faces a crucial point in his climb. While a fight against a lower-ranked opponent might seem logical, Cannonier, positioned at #4, presents a significant jump that could solidify his contender status. A convincing win would launch him directly into the title picture.

The matchup offers a fascinating blend of styles. Imavov's technical striking and calculated approach would test Cannonier's explosive power and pressure wrestling. Can Imavov outmaneuver the powerful “The Killa Gorilla” on the feet? Can Cannonier impose his grappling dominance and grind out a decision? The clash promises a tactical chess match with explosive moments.

After suffering a knee injury that scuttled a previous fight with Dolidze, Cannonier might relish the opportunity to showcase his skills against a rising star. A dominant win would silence critics and reassert his position as a legitimate title contender.

While other options exist, these three options seem to be the best fit for Imavov to move forward in his UFC career. It's a chance for Imavov to take a giant leap towards title contention, and for the UFC to showcase fights rich in stylistic contrast, personal intrigue, and fan interest. All signs point to these matchups being a win-win for the fighters, fans, and the sport itself.