Roman Dolidze is coming off of a tough loss to Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 85, we take a look at what's next for the middleweight contender.

Roman Dolidze's meteoric rise through the middleweight ranks screeched to a halt at UFC Vegas 85, as the #8 ranked contender fell to a calculated striking display by #11 ranked Nassourdine Imavov. Despite entering the fight with knockout power in his fists, Dolidze struggled to find his rhythm against the rangy Frenchman, ultimately succumbing to a majority decision defeat.

This is kind of performance Nassourdine Imavov needed to get back on track after the loss to Sean Strickland & no contest head clash vs Chris Curtis. Damn near had Roman Dolidze finished in the first. Instead gets the five round decision. #ufcvegas85 pic.twitter.com/JYpedybfy7 — Kevin Thang (@Skip2MyJays) February 4, 2024

The opening round set the tone for the fight as Imavov nearly finished Dolidze in the first five minutes of the fight. Imavov, known for his slick technical striking, utilized his jab effectively, keeping Dolidze at bay and peppering him with leg kicks. Dolidze, the aggressor throughout, struggled to land clean punches due to Imavov's footwork and head movement. While Dolidze managed to secure brief takedowns, he couldn't translate them into any significant offense.

The second and third rounds followed a similar pattern. Imavov remained composed, picking Dolidze apart with sharp combinations and well-timed counters. Dolidze, visibly frustrated, resorted to wild swings that rarely connected. His attempts to clinch and wrestle were met with Imavov's stifling takedown defense and swift transitions back to striking.

Imavov's superior striking volume and accuracy were decisive despite fading slightly in the later rounds. Dolidze, though displaying incredible toughness, struggled to connect with his power punches consistently. The judges ultimately rewarded Imavov's aggression and technical striking, awarding him the victory by scores of 49-44, 47-47, and 48-46.

This loss is a significant setback for Dolidze, who was seen as a potential title contender. While his power remains a threat, his inability to adapt to Imavov's technical striking raises questions about his overall skillset. However, at 32 years old, Dolidze has time to bounce back. A return to his wrestling roots and a more measured approach could help him get back on track. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the Georgian middleweight contender, we take a look at what could be next for Roman Dolidze.

Brendan Allen

Roman Dolidze's loss to Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 85 throws his immediate title aspirations into question. However, the setback doesn't erase his talent or potential. To reignite his climb, a strategic next fight is crucial, and Brendan Allen presents a compelling matchup.

Imavov exposed Dolidze's struggles against rangy strikers with sharp footwork. Allen, conversely, offers a different challenge. His aggressive pressure wrestling and submission threat could force Dolidze to adapt and improve his takedown defense and ground game. This stylistic clash provides Dolidze with an opportunity to address weaknesses exposed by Imavov while showcasing his wrestling prowess.

Both Dolidze (now most likely outside of the top 10 after the updated rankings) and Allen (#7) reside in the middleweight contender pool. A victory over Allen, who's riding a six-fight win streak, would reaffirm Dolidze's relevance and potentially earn him another ranked opponent next. This keeps him visible to the public and the UFC brass, maintaining his position in the title chase.

Khamzat Chimaev

Roman Dolidze's setback against Nassourdine Imavov throws his future into sharp relief. He needs a fight that generates excitement, exposes his weaknesses, and offers a clear path back to contention. While a “safe” matchup might seem prudent, a calculated gamble against Khamzat Chimaev could be the ultimate high-risk, high-reward play.

Chimaev, despite recent inactivity, remains a mythical figure in the welterweight and middleweight divisions. A dominant victory over him would erase the Imavov loss and propel Dolidze into the top 5, fast-tracking his championship aspirations. This gamble could pay off massively, putting him on the cusp of a title shot.

Dolidze's striking woes were evident against Imavov. Chimaev, a wrestling powerhouse with knockout power, presents a completely different challenge. Dolidze would be forced to improve his striking defense and footwork while showcasing his own wrestling pedigree. This win-or-learn situation could expose and refine crucial aspects of his game.

Anthony Hernandez

Roman Dolidze should fight Anthony Hernandez next after losing to Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 85. Despite his loss, Dolidze remains a formidable middleweight contender, and a matchup with Hernandez could be an exciting and meaningful fight for both athletes. Hernandez, known as “Fluffy,” is coming off an impressive four-fight win streak, including notable victories over Edmen Shahbazyan, Marc-Andre Barriault, and Rodolfo Vieira. His skill set and momentum make him a suitable opponent for Dolidze's next bout.

The middleweight division is highly competitive, and a compelling matchup between Dolidze and Hernandez could have significant implications for the rankings and the title picture. The timing for this fight could be opportune, as both fighters are looking to make their mark in the middleweight division. With Dolidze's skill set and Hernandez's recent performances, this matchup has the potential to deliver an exciting and closely contested battle inside the Octagon.