You won't want to blink during this one!

We’re set for another betting prediction and pick for our UFC Vegas 86 Main Card as we head over to the Middleweight (185) Division for our next bout. Xtreme Couture’s Brad Tavares will face off against Brazil’s Gregory “Robocop” Rodrigues in a bout you won’t want to miss! Check out our UFC odds series for our Tavares-Rodrigues prediction and pick.

Brad Tavares (20-8) has gone 15-8 in his UFC career dating back to 2010. He’s faced a “who’s who” of the Middleweight Division and has gone 3-2 over his last five fights since 2021. After losing two close fights to Dricus Du Plessis and Bruno Silva, Tavares bounced back by taking care of Chris Weidman during his return. He’ll face another veteran of the sport in Rodrigues. Tavares stands 6’1″ with a 74-inch reach.

Gregory Rodrigues (14-5) has gone 5-2 since his UFC debut in 2021. He’s instantly become a fan-favorite with his wild striking style and crazy knockout power. He’s 3-1 in his last four fights with the lone loss coming to Bruno Ferreira. Otherwise, Rodrigues has three knockout wins over the last four and will look for another against Brad Tavares. Rodrigues stands 6’3″ with a 75-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

UFC Vegas 86 Odds: Brad Tavares-Gregory Rodrigues Odds

Brad Tavares: +205

Gregory Rodrigues: -240

Over 2.5 rounds: -115

Under 2.5 rounds: -115

Why Brad Tavares Will Win

Brad Tavares is yet another decade-plus veteran being featured on this fight card and he looked good in his last time out against Chris Weidman. Granted, he fought Weidman in his first fight since the gruesome leg injury, so it was clear that Tavares had the slight physical advantage during that one. He was outlasted in his two fights prior and it’s clear he can struggle with some of the proven prospects coming up. He’ll be slightly outsized against Rodrigues and will have to initiate some dirty boxing to get in close to his opponent. Tavares is a very durable fighter and he always welcomes a brawl, but playing roulette with Rodrigues’ hands could spell trouble if he isn’t careful.

Brad Tavares does a great job of shelling his arm guard and avoiding clean shots to the head at a 56% rate. If him and Rodrigues decided to square up in a phone booth, watch for Tavares to eat some shots while planning his return strike. He’s able to stay dangerous even in the line of fire and he’s confident in his power against anyone in this division. If he can catch Rodrigues getting lazy in the striking exchanges, don’t be surprised if Brad Tavares returns with a power shot and ends this fight early.

Why Gregory Rodrigues Will Win

Gregory Rodrigues has had a wild last four fights in the octagon and the fans are in for a show each time he steps into the cage. We’ve seen him on the brink of getting finished numerous times, only to arise out of the fire and win the fight. He’ll definitely be up against a much more experienced fighter in Brad Tavares, but “Robocop” has shown an absolute fearlessness when paired up against any fighter. He does a great job of using his size and reach to his advantage in the clinch. He’s also very active with knees up the middle and dirty elbows, so look for him to try and tie Tavares up along the fence as he picks his shots. Rodrigues has seen his fair share of knockouts as well, so it’ll be interesting to see how much respect he shows to the power of Tavares.

Gregory Rodrigues truly lives up to his “Robocop” nickname and will march down opponents with reckless abandon. Brad Tavares is a very smart striker and finds his shots with accuracy, so Rodrigues will have to make sure not to rush in and get caught by something early. He’ll also be the better grappler with four wins by submission and not tapping once in his career. He’s gotten his last three wins on aggression and toughness alone – look for him to put it all together and show us a complete performance in this one.

Final Brad Tavares-Gregory Rodrigues Prediction & Pick

This should be a solid fight considering both guys are so technically sound with their striking, but it’ll be interesting to see who launches first in the exchanges given the power both fighters possess. Brad Tavares has a few more miles on him and he can’t be standing in the pocket taking clean shots from a guy like Rodrigues. Rodrigues, on the other hand, has to be careful about not rushing in and getting to eager against the counter striking of Tavares.

All in all, we like the aggression and output of Gregory Rodrigues to get the job done. Both fighters are going to take a beating throughout this one, but Rodrigues seems to have the durability you can trust at this point of their careers. Let’s roll with Robocop to get this win for our prediction.

Final Brad Tavares-Gregory Rodrigues Prediction & Pick: Gregory Rodrigues (-240); UNDER 2.5 Rounds (-115)