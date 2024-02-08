UFC Vegas 86 continues with the main event fight between Jack Hermansson and Joe Pyfer. Check out our UFC odds series for our Hermansson-Pyfer prediction.

UFC Vegas 86: Jack Hermansson vs. Joe Pyfer continues with the main event fight in the middleweight division No. 11 ranked middleweight contender Jack Hermansson and surging prospect Joe Pyfer. Hermansson has now alternated wins and losses in each of his last seven fights most recently being on the wrong of a TKO loss in his last fight meanwhile, Pyfer has been a perfect 5-0 in his last five fights after his brutal arm break on the Contender Series with three of those five wins coming inside the octagon. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Hermansson-Pyfer prediction and pick.

Jack Hermansson (23-8) has been a mainstay in the UFC's middleweight rankings for quite some time now. Now at age 35, he's just 3-4 in his last seven fights and he's fighting to keep his spot in the rankings. Hermansson has been fighting nothing but ranked competition or top prospects and this weekend is no different when he takes on the heavy-hitting Joe Pyfer this weekend at UFC Vegas 86.

Joe Pyfer (12-2) initially thought his career was over after getting brutally slammed by Dustin Stolzfus on his first chance on the Contender Series where he snapped his arm in half. After a 16-month layoff that involved surgery and physical therapy, he got back after winning two fights to get his shot on the Contender Series where he punched his ticket to the UFC. Now at 3-0 in the UFC, Pyfer is getting fast-tracked as he makes a gigantic step in competition to face the formidable Jack Hermansson this weekend at the UFC Apex.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

UFC Vegas 86 Odds: Jack Hermansson-Joe Pyfer Odds

Jack Hermansson: +205

Joe Pyfer: -240

Over 2.5 rounds: +125

Under 2.5 rounds: -155

Why Jack Hermansson Will Win

Jack Hermansson's best days may be behind him but he's still a tough out for anyone in the middleweight division, especially someone with half the amount of experience. He was most recently finished by Roman Dolidze in his last fight by TKO due to ground strikes. Hermansson is looking to avoid losing back-to-back fights when he walks into the octagon for his 5th main event appearance.

Hermansson is now coming into his 17th fight with the UFC and yet another main event spot showing how highly the UFC thinks of him. They however think highly of his opponent Joe Pyfer as well, so much so that they are testing him against Hermansson after just three fights with the promotion. If anyone can stop a hype train it certainly can be Jack Hermansson like he's done so time after time in the past. Hermansson will look to get back on track while derailing the hype train of Pyfer in the process this weekend at UFC Vegas 86.

Why Joe Pyfer Will Win

Joe Pyfer is the surging middleweight prospect who has been wreaking havoc in the division since stepping foot inside it back in 2022. After a brutal injury on his first chance on the Contender Series, he was given a second chance where he secured his contract with a brutal second-round knockout. He will now be looking for his sixth win in a row and his fourth with the UFC when he takes on Jack Hermansson in his first-ever main-event fight.

Pyfer has exceptional power even breaking Francis Ngannou's punching record which is unheard of. That power has amassed eight knockouts in his 12 professional victories with two of those coming inside the octagon. This fight with Hermansson will be his toughest fight by far but none one he can't overcome. As long as Pyfer can fight his fight and dictate where it takes place he can land the kill shot making it four in a row and a spot inside the top 15.

Final Jack Hermansson-Joe Pyfer Prediction & Pick

This fight should be a barnburner between these two middleweight contenders. The UFC is fast-tracking Joe Pyfer and there is no denying it. Just after three fights against a relatively soft schedule, Pyfer is now fighting one of the most experienced fighters inside the top 15 in the middleweight rankings. He can be something special in the middleweight division that is lacking star power but he will need to go through the savvy veteran Jack Hermansson to do so.

Hermansson at this point in his career is just trying to stay afloat in the middleweight rankings as most believe his best days are behind him. That doesn't mean he will be a pushover in this fight, however. Ultimately, expect Pyfer to come out throwing heavy leather early on looking for that finish but it will be Hermansson who weathers the early storm making him work early and drowning him in the championship rounds something Pyfer has yet to see in his 14-fight professional career as he either finishes him late or gets the nod on the judges' scorecards.

Final Jack Hermansson-Joe Pyfer Prediction & Pick: Jack Hermansson (+205), Over 2.5 Rounds (+125)