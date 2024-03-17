UFC Vegas 88 main event lived up to the hype, but perhaps not in the way many expected. In a stunning turn of events, Marcin Tybura defeated the heavy-hitting Tai Tuivasa via first-round submission, sending shockwaves through the MMA community.
Wasted no time once it got to the ground 😮💨@MarcinTybura gets the submission victory in round one! #UFCVegas88 pic.twitter.com/uT2cNU1gcp
— UFC (@ufc) March 17, 2024
The social media world wasted no time in reacting to this unexpected outcome. Fighters, analysts, and fans alike took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the fight.
Marcin Tybura subs Tai Tuivasa in the first round. RNC. Tai had moments early on but once the fight got to the ground …. Nice job by a bloodied Tybura.
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 17, 2024
Tai not actively looking to peel the hands and just trying to grit out the rnc with that amount of time left, was an odd choice 😳
Tybura with the smart gameplan – take it to the ground, and it was just a matter of time 👏🏻 #UFCVegas88
— Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) March 17, 2024
Congratulations @MarcinTybura! I see you! 👀 #UFCVegas88
— Jairzinho 'BIGI BOY' Rozenstruik (@JairRozenstruik) March 17, 2024
Nice win for Tybura #UFCVegas88 pic.twitter.com/knFAoc67GE
— Jillian DeCoursey (@lionheartjill) March 17, 2024
Battle of the terrible haircuts lol #UFCVegas88
— Vince Morales (@vandetta135) March 17, 2024
Tybura was getting a haircut and changed his mind in the middle of the haircut 😂😂😂
— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) March 17, 2024
Many fans were surprised by the result, with some expressing disbelief at Tuivasa's defeat.
Despite the surprise outcome, many observers commended Tybura for his impressive performance. They lauded his grappling skills and ability to capitalize on Tuivasa's aggression.
Some fans and analysts questioned Tuivasa's inability to fight the hands during the choke but instead tried to tough it out. This has been a recurring theme throughout his career, and the loss to Tybura reignited discussions about his growth in the sport.
The ramifications of this fight are significant for both fighters. Tybura's victory propels him into the heavyweight rankings conversation, while Tuivasa needs to go back to the drawing board and re-evaluate his strategy.
The MMA world will be eagerly anticipating how the UFC books these two fighters next. Tybura could find himself matched up against a ranked opponent, while Tuivasa might need a win against a lower-ranked contender to rebuild his momentum.
UFC Vegas 88 delivered a main event that left fans and pundits alike buzzing. Marcin Tybura's upset victory over Tai Tuivasa sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with many praising Tybura's performance and questioning Tuivasa's future prospects. The coming weeks and months will be interesting to see how these fighters respond to this pivotal moment in their careers.