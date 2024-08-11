In a featherweight bout that lived up to its billing, Chepe Mariscal secured a hard-fought unanimous decision victory against Damon Jackson at UFC Vegas 95. The three-round contest was an all-out war from start to finish, with both fighters showcasing their skills and heart. This win marks Mariscal’s seventh consecutive victory and an impressive 4-0 record in the UFC, solidifying his position as a rising star in the division.

The fight began with both fighters exchanging strikes at a frenetic pace. Mariscal, known for his aggressive style, pressed forward, while Jackson, a seasoned veteran, looked to counter. Mariscal landed several significant strikes early on, including a powerful right hand that momentarily stunned Jackson. However, Jackson recovered quickly and began to find his rhythm, landing combinations of his own.

As the first round progressed, the pace intensified. Both fighters engaged in close-quarters exchanges, with Mariscal utilizing his wrestling skills to control Jackson against the fence. Jackson defended well, but Mariscal’s relentless pressure began to take its toll. The round ended with both fighters landing heavy strikes, leaving the crowd on the edge of their seats.

The second round saw more of the same, with Mariscal and Jackson trading blows in the center of the Octagon. Mariscal continued to press the action, while Jackson looked to land counterstrikes. Mariscal’s aggression paid off, as he landed a takedown and controlled Jackson on the ground for a significant portion of the round raining down heavy ground-and-pound where referee Jason Herzog was close to stopping the fight after numerous unanswered shots. Jackson, however, showed his resilience and was able to make it out of the round

The third and final round was a fitting conclusion to an epic battle. Both fighters, clearly feeling the effects of the previous two rounds, continued to push the pace. Mariscal, sensing the urgency, pressed forward, looking for the finish. As the round progressed it more of the same grappling pace as the first two rounds but this time Jackson actually landed a takedown of his own but couldn’t capitalize.

Mariscal was able to reverse the position and just dominate Jackson for the remainder of the round with dominant control and ground and pound just like the first two rounds. Both fighters left everything in the Octagon, showcasing their heart and determination. As the final bell rang, the crowd erupted in applause, acknowledging the incredible effort put forth by both men.

When the judges’ scorecards were read, it was Mariscal who emerged victorious, securing a unanimous decision victory. All three judges scored the fight 30-26, 30-25, 30-25 in favor of Mariscal, a testament to his dominant performance.

Mariscal’s victory was a statement to the featherweight division. He has now won seven consecutive fights, including four in the UFC. His aggressive style and relentless pressure have made him a fan favorite, and his performance against Jackson only solidified his status as a rising star.

Jackson, despite the loss, showed his heart and skill. He pushed Mariscal to the limit and proved that he is still a force to be reckoned with in the featherweight division. His performance earned him the respect of the fans and his fellow fighters.

As Mariscal continues his ascent in the featherweight division, it will be interesting to see who his next opponent will be. With his impressive skills and relentless style, he is sure to be a challenge for anyone in the division. The future is bright for Chepe Mariscal, and the fans can’t wait to see what he does next.

Social media reacts to Chepe Mariscal’s dominant performance

Chepe Mariscal’s unanimous decision victory over Damon Jackson at UFC Vegas 95 wasn’t just a win it was a statement. And social media was ablaze with reactions to the all-out war that unfolded in the Octagon.

Chepe Mariscal is already a fan favorite just four fights into his UFC career and after such a dominant showing there is a chance he gets a crack at the top 15 in the featherweight.