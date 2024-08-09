ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The UFC is back at The Apex in Las Vegas for yet another Fight Night card from the combat sports capital of the world as UFC Vegas 95 takes center stage. 20 fighters have hit the scales and are weighed-in for their respective bouts. We’ll see an exciting crop of new fighters hit the stage along with a number of ranked matchups atop competitive divisions. Check out our odds series for our UFC Vegas 95 Betting Props.

The Main Event is set to feature a heavyweight rematch from 2020 as No. 8-ranked Marcin Tybura will take on the hungry No. 9 Serghei Spivac of Moldova. Tybura took the first meeting by unanimous decision, but Spivac has made vast improvements in his game and now looks for revenge. Both men are positioned adjacent in the rankings, so we’ll see a new fighter establish themselves as a contender here.

The Co-Main Event will feature an electric matchup in the Featherweight Division. Fortis MMA’s Damon Jackson will look to bring fans another exciting performance as he welcomes the exciting prospect of Chepe Mariscal. Jackson, known for his dog mentality, is a veteran and strong competitor within the division. Mariscal is three fights into his UFC career and has yet to see a loss, so this will be his first true test in proving he’s here to stay.

Here are the UFC Vegas 95 Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Vegas 95 Odds: Best Betting Props

Karl Williams Wins by Decision (+130)

Chelsea Chandler Wins by Submission (+800)

Chepe Mariscal Wins by KO/TKO (+200)

Karl Williams Wins by Decision (+130) vs. Jhonata Diniz

Karl Williams comes into his fourth UFC contest and currently rides a seven-fight winning streak. All but one of those fights ended in a decision win for Williams and he’s seen each of his UFC appearances, including his DWCS audition, end in the same fashion. He’s the -200 betting favorite in this matchup and while his opponent is a rising talent, Williams will have the noticeable wrestling advantage as he does against most of his opponents. He’s very leveled with his takedowns and does a great job of controlling time in favorable positions on the ground.

Given the betting odds leaning towards Williams, you have to like his odds in winning this fight. Jhonata Diniz is a complete powerhouse when it comes to knocking opponents out, doing so in the first round in seven of his last eight fights. Still, Williams is accustomed to UFC competition at this point and we like him to win this fight on the back of his smart wrestling.

Chelsea Chandler Wins by Submission (+800) vs. Yana Santos

Yana Santos actually comes into this fight as the betting favorite and it’s with good reason due to her vast experience and ability to adapt to different styles of opponents. She’s a classically-trained kickboxer and will definitely have the striking advantage over Chelsea Chandler. However, she’s on a three-fight losing streak and running into a very hungry prospect with Chandler in the same instance. Chandler just fought a very smart fight over Josiane Nunes and will look to impress once again here.

While the betting odds are showing this fight to see a decision in all likelihood, we’ll take a chance on Chelsea Chandler to notch her second finish in the UFC with a win here. She’s an extremely talented jiu jitsu practitioner and her training at Cesar Gracie in Stockton will help her greatly if she’s able to get this fight to the ground. Let’s take a shot here with the great value on the prop line.

Chepe Mariscal Wins by KO/TKO (+200) vs. Damon Jackson

Chepe Mariscal unfortunately came in four pounds heavy on the scales and will have to forfeit a portion of his purse to Jackson ahead of this fight. Still, he may have a slight advantage in terms of his takedown defense and it’s been shown in the past that Damon Jackson will reach for the wrestling if he finds himself in trouble. Chepe Mariscal certainly has the better boxing skills and much faster hands in this matchup. While he’s been to a decision twice already in his UFC run, he’s looking for that signature knockout that could propel him to face ranked opposition.

We’ll take the chance on Chepe Mariscal to win this fight with a knockout as we’ve seen Damon Jackson get compromised before. I also think Mariscal’s chin will hold up better if this turns into a dog fight, but he should land a knockout blow before it’s said and done. His odds are the same for the decision prop, so we’ll take a chance for him to find a highlight-reel finish here.

