The UFC is once again back from the world-renowned Apex in Las Vegas as we’re set to bring you our favorite betting props throughout the fight card. 22 fighters will weigh in for their respective bouts as fans will be treated to yet another action-packed night of exciting fights. Don’t miss a second as the action kicks off on ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT. Check out our UFC odds series for our UFC Vegas 99 predictions and picks.

The Main Event will feature two first-time headliners taking center stage in the Main Event. We’ll see two ranked finishers in the Middlweight Division come to blows as No. 13-ranked Anthony Hernandez takes on No. 14-ranked Michael Pereira. Hernandez currently rides a five-fight winning streak while Pereira has won his last eight consecutive bouts. Someone’s win streak will have to come to an end as both men look to exact their title aspirations.

The Co-Main Event will feature a ranked matchup in the Bantamweight Division as No. 10 Rob Font takes on No. 12-ranked Kyler Phillips. Both men are known for their exciting striking and while Kyler Phillips is off to an impressive start in the UFC, Font has seen just about everything in the octagon and will serve as the young talent’s toughest test to date.

Here are the UFC Vegas 99 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 99 Odds: Best Betting Props

Robelis Despaigne Wins by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 1 (-135)

Asu Almabayev Wins by Decision (+100)

Michel Pereira Wins by KO/TKO/DQ (+165)

Robelis Despaigne Wins by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 1 (-135) vs. Austen Lane

This has been a commonality ever since Robelis Despaigne got the call to face Josh Parisian at UFC 299. Earning a “Performance of the Night” bonus, Despaigne notched his fifth-consecutive win in the first round via knockout. At 6-foot-7 and possessing an 84-inch reach, Despaigne walks his opponents down and rains massive bombs without much resistance. It’s almost impossible to deal with his size and the way he marches forward with his aggressive nature makes the first round a terrifying sight for any opponent.

He did, however, get bested by Waldo Cortes-Acosta in his latest fight as he eventually faded after failing to finish the fight in the first round. Despaigne will be aware of the same game plan this time around, so the thought is that he’s worked on his cardio and is prepared to fight a full three rounds. However, Austen Lane is also a willing brawler and I expect these two to get after the action from the opening bell. The betting odds are the shortest for this fight to end in the first round, so we’ll ride the trends and go with Despaigne to find the bounce-back win here.

Asu Almabayev Wins by Decision (+100) vs. Matheus Nicolau

Asu Almabayev makes his fourth UFC appearance as the -225 betting favorite heading into this one. He’s won all three of his UFC bouts thus far and currently rides a 16-fight winning streak dating all the way back to 2017. His last two bouts against CJ Vergara and Jose Johnson were both unanimous decisions in his favor as he’s looked extremely dominant in handling increasingly tougher competition.

This will undoubtedly be Almabayev’s toughest test to-date, but we haven’t seen any of his previous opponents offer resistance to his game plan. He’s a smothering wrestler and does great work in keeping opponents on the matter and working his ground-and-pound. Matheaus Nicolau is coming in off a possible title challenge and he’s certainly one of the best talents in this division. While he’s a capable jiu jitsu specialist, Almabayev should have no trouble in fending off submission attempts and dominating this fight on the ground. For the plus money odds, let’s ride with Almabayev to take this victory by decision.

Michel Pereira Wins by KO/TKO/DQ (+165) vs. Anthony Hernandez

This Main Event will turn out to be an electric one given both fighters’ toughness and ability to recover quickly after being hurt. Anthony Hernandez rides a five-fight winning streak and is a tremendous competitor who’s very tough to put away. He’s also a nightmare to work against on the ground and will quickly throw sneaky submissions into his grappling.

Michel Pereira, however, is on an eight-fight streak of his own and he’s constantly finding ways to win while also evolving his own game. He should have the physical advantage during this matchup and he won’t be easy to submit given he’s only lost by the method once. Instead, I think Anthony Hernandez will get caught in a bad spot where Michel Pereira uses his physicality and eventually finishes this fight with his fists.