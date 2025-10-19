Brendan Allen delivered a statement performance at UFC Vancouver on Saturday night, overwhelming Reinier de Ridder in a grueling main event that ended in dramatic fashion between rounds. After four rounds of relentless pressure and domination from the American Canadian, de Ridder's corner threw in the towel as their exhausted fighter sat on his stool unable to continue, giving Allen a TKO victory via corner stoppage at Rogers Arena.

😳🚨 Brendan Allen just DOMINATED Reinier de Ridder and got a TKO victory after RDR’s corner threw in the towel at the end of the fourth round. pic.twitter.com/wdvUfVtRvM — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) October 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

The bout marked a stunning reversal of fortunes for both middleweights. De Ridder entered the octagon as a significant favorite, riding a four-fight UFC winning streak that included victories over former champion Robert Whittaker and rising star Bo Nickal. Allen, stepping in on short notice to replace the injured Anthony Hernandez, was dismissed by many as an afterthought despite his 25-7 record and recent win over Marvin Vettori.

From round two on, Allen proved the doubters wrong. The Louisiana native implemented a suffocating game plan that neutralized de Ridder's vaunted grappling and slowly drained the Dutch fighter's gas tank over the course of three punishing rounds. What was expected to be a technical grappling chess match devolved into a one-sided beatdown as Allen's relentless pace and pressure broke down the former ONE Championship double champion.

Brendan Allen's Tactical Masterclass

Allen's strategy was clear from the outset: make de Ridder work for every second of every round. Rather than allowing the 6-foot-4 Dutchman to dictate the pace with his unorthodox clinch work and judo throws, Allen pushed forward to get into the clinch and get the fight to the mat.

When the fight did hit the mat, Allen demonstrated why he's considered one of the division's most dangerous grapplers. He scrambled effectively out of danger, reversed positions, and forced de Ridder to expend massive amounts of energy just to maintain control. Allen's submission defense proved impenetrable, negating de Ridder's primary finishing weapon and forcing him to fight off his back.

Brendan Allen is now the #4 Middleweight

Fair Play to Him. No Risk, No Reward. pic.twitter.com/Y26zhfRt25 — fu'ad (@harirfuad) October 19, 2025

As the rounds progressed, Allen's cardio advantage became increasingly apparent. While de Ridder began to slow visibly in the third round, his movements became labored and his grappling diminished, Allen maintained his frenetic pace. The American Canadian sensed blood in the water and turned up the pressure, landing more ground and pound and controlling more cage time with each passing minute.

By the fourth round, de Ridder was running on fumes. His corner could be heard urging him to dig deep, but the exhaustion was written across his face. Allen continued to pour it on, landing vicious elbows and strikes on the mat that visibly hurt the fading Dutch fighter. De Ridder's legendary toughness kept him standing, but he was no longer competing—merely surviving.

Corner Makes Merciful Decision

When the horn sounded to end the fourth round, de Ridder trudged back to his corner, collapsing heavily onto his stool. As his cornermen assessed their fighter, the grim reality became clear: de Ridder had given everything he had and had nothing left for the final five minutes. His breathing was labored, his body language defeated, and his responses to his coaches sluggish.

After a brief but intense discussion, de Ridder's team made the difficult but necessary decision. As referee Jason Herzog prepared to send the fighters back out for the fifth round, de Ridder's corner called it off. Herzog immediately waved off the contest, and the crowd erupted as Allen's hand was raised in victory.

🚨 OH MY GOD RDR JUST QUIT ON HIS STOOL IN A TITLE CONTENDER FIGHT!!!!! BRENDAN ALLEN WINS!!! ARE YOU KIDDING ME???????? #UFCVancouver pic.twitter.com/2bUOGqT3Pa — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) October 19, 2025

The stoppage sparked immediate debate among fans and analysts. Some praised de Ridder's corner for protecting their fighter from unnecessary damage, while others questioned whether the Dutch submission specialist could have found a finish in the final round. However, those closest to the action understood: de Ridder was completely spent, and sending him out for another round would have served no purpose beyond absorbing more punishment.

The victory represents a massive bounce-back for Allen, who had dropped two consecutive fights to Anthony Hernandez and Nassourdine Imavov before defeating Vettori in July. More importantly, it positions him squarely back in the middleweight title picture. By defeating the division's hottest prospect in dominant fashion, Allen proved he belongs among the elite at 185 pounds.

For de Ridder, the loss represents a significant setback in his rapid ascent through the UFC ranks. Questions will inevitably arise about his cardio and whether his frame—better suited for light heavyweight—can sustain the pace required in five-round middleweight bouts. The finish also tarnishes his aura of invincibility, proving that sustained pressure and relentless pace can break even the most accomplished grapplers.

Allen's performance sent shockwaves through the middleweight division and announced his arrival as a legitimate title contender. On a night where he entered as an underdog replacement, “All In” Allen proved that heart, preparation, and tactical brilliance can overcome any odds—and left Rogers Arena with the biggest win of his career.