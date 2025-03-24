Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez, once celebrated for his dominance in the octagon, now finds himself facing a very different kind of fight. On March 24, 2025, Velasquez was sentenced to five years in prison for his role in a 2022 shooting incident that stemmed from deeply personal and tragic circumstances. The sentencing marks the culmination of a three-year legal saga that has captivated both the MMA community and the public at large.

The Incident That Changed Everything

The story began on February 28, 2022, when Velasquez engaged in an 11-mile high-speed car chase through the streets of Morgan Hill, California. His target was Harry Goularte, a man accused of molesting Velasquez’s then-4-year-old son at a daycare run by Goularte’s mother. Consumed by rage and frustration with the criminal justice system, Velasquez fired multiple rounds from a .40-caliber handgun into a vehicle carrying Goularte, his mother, and his stepfather, Paul Bender. While Goularte escaped unscathed, Bender was struck in the arm by one of the bullets but survived with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident led to Velasquez being charged with multiple felonies, including attempted murder. Initially pleading not guilty, he later changed his plea to no contest in August 2024 as part of a deal to avoid a potential life sentence. Prosecutors had sought a 30-years-to-life sentence for what they described as a reckless act of vigilante justice that endangered countless lives.

The Sentencing and Its Aftermath

At 42 years old, Velasquez appeared somber but resolute during his sentencing at the Santa Clara County Hall of Justice in San Jose. Judge Arthur Bocanegra handed down a five-year prison sentence, crediting time already served during Velasquez’s nearly nine months in jail before being released on bail in late 2022. The courtroom was packed with nearly 70 spectators, including family members from both sides who delivered emotional impact statements.

Velasquez expressed deep remorse for his actions during an interview on the Kyle Kingsbury Podcast shortly before his sentencing. “What I did was not correct,” he admitted. “I know what I did was very dangerous to other people—not just those involved but also innocent bystanders. I’m willing to do everything I have to pay that back”. Despite his regret, Velasquez maintained that his actions were driven by an overwhelming desire to protect his family.

A Legacy Tarnished?

For MMA fans, this chapter in Velasquez’s life is a stark contrast to the legacy he built as one of the sport’s most dominant heavyweights. A two-time UFC champion with victories over legends like Brock Lesnar and Junior dos Santos, Velasquez was renowned for his relentless pace and elite wrestling skills. His career record stands at 14-3, but his achievements now risk being overshadowed by this legal ordeal.

Public opinion has been divided on Velasquez’s case. Many sympathize with his motives—protecting his child from an alleged predator—while others criticize the recklessness of his actions. The incident has sparked broader conversations about vigilante justice and the limitations of the legal system when dealing with sensitive cases like child abuse.

Velasquez’s sentence includes time served, meaning he could potentially be released sooner than five years depending on parole eligibility and good behavior. During his time out on bail, he remained active in the MMA community as a coach and participated in nonprofit work through organizations like Chokeout Cancer.

As for Harry Goularte, the man at the center of this tragic saga, he remains out on supervised release pending trial for the molestation charges—a fact that continues to fuel outrage among Velasquez’s supporters.

While Cain Velasquez’s story is far from over, it serves as a cautionary tale about the consequences of taking justice into one’s own hands. For now, the former champion must face his punishment while grappling with how this chapter will define his legacy both inside and outside the cage.