The UFC heavyweight division has been a cauldron of speculation for over a year, with fans clamoring for a unification showdown between interim champion Tom Aspinall and undisputed king Jon Jones. But in a surprising twist, former title challenger and analyst Chael Sonnen has thrown cold water on those hopes, claiming Aspinall’s next opponent will not be Jones, but instead France’s Ciryl Gane, in a renewed battle for the interim belt. The news, delivered via Sonnen’s latest podcast appearance, has reignited debate about the UFC’s matchmaking, the state of the heavyweight division, and what’s really next for its biggest stars.

Sonnen’s Bombshell: No Jones vs. Aspinall—Yet

Chael Sonnen’s comments have sent shockwaves through the MMA community. Despite weeks of mounting anticipation and reports of negotiations, Sonnen insists the long-awaited clash between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall is not next on the agenda. Instead, Sonnen claims the UFC is targeting a matchup between Aspinall and Ciryl Gane for the interim title, sidelining Jones from immediate unification talks.

Chael Sonnen says that Tom Aspinall will NOT fight Jon Jones next and will instead face Ciryl Gane for the interim title

This assertion flies in the face of recent optimism. Sonnen himself had previously expressed confidence that Jones vs. Aspinall was “agreed all the way down to the date,” and UFC CEO Dana White has repeatedly stated his intention to make the fight happen. Yet, as of today, Sonnen is adamant: “Tom Aspinall will NOT fight Jon Jones next and will instead face Ciryl Gane for the interim title.”

Why Not Jon Jones? The Lingering Uncertainty

The reasons for this pivot are as complex as the division itself. Jon Jones, who returned in 2023 to capture the heavyweight crown, has only defended his title once, against Stipe Miocic, before being sidelined by injury. In Jones’ absence, Aspinall seized the interim belt with a knockout of Sergei Pavlovich and has since defended it against Curtis Blaydes.

While Jones’ camp has denied any reluctance to face Aspinall, and Sonnen himself has dismissed rumors of Jones demanding a six-month lead time before fighting, the matchup remains elusive. The UFC’s heavyweight landscape is further muddied by persistent injuries, shifting priorities, and the promotional calculus of maximizing PPV interest.

If Sonnen’s claims hold true, Tom Aspinall’s next challenge will come from Ciryl Gane, a former interim champion himself and one of the division’s most technically gifted strikers. Gane last fought for gold against Jones in 2023, succumbing to a first-round submission, but remains a top contender with a dynamic skillset.

This matchup is not without controversy. Sonnen has previously cautioned that booking Aspinall against Gane is a “big risk.” Should Gane win, the UFC could find itself with another interim champion and a potential logjam if Jones remains unavailable or uninterested in a rematch with the Frenchman. Daniel Cormier and other analysts have voiced similar concerns, noting that Gane’s style and experience make him a dangerous opponent for anyone in the division.

The Heavyweight Division: Power Plays and Payback

The ongoing saga between Aspinall, Gane, and Jones is more than just a scheduling headache—it’s a case study in UFC power dynamics. Just months ago, Aspinall accused Gane of ducking him, while Gane’s camp pointed to the Englishman’s own reluctance to accept certain fights. Sonnen has highlighted this shifting landscape, noting that “what Ciryl did to Tom Aspinall was terrible. And now Tom’s got some power, and Ciryl likes it back, and Tom’s giving him a swap”.

Tom Aspinall says there is a plan in place for him and the UFC and that news could hopefully be dropping very soon!

This back-and-forth has left the division in a state of uncertainty. With contenders like Curtis Blaydes and Sergei Pavlovich waiting in the wings, and the specter of Jones’ return always looming, every matchmaking decision carries enormous implications for the future of the heavyweight crown.

The biggest question mark remains Jon Jones himself. Despite Sonnen’s claims of a Gane-Aspinall interim title bout, other reports, including Sonnen’s own recent statements—suggest that Jones vs. Aspinall is still possible and perhaps even agreed upon behind the scenes. Jones has a history of negotiating in public, often using social media and interviews to shape the narrative around his next fight.

Sonnen has been quick to defend Jones against accusations of ducking Aspinall, stating, “Jon Jones did NOT duck this fight. I wish he did, I’d love to bury him. He did not duck Tom Aspinall”. Whether Jones is truly out of the immediate title picture or simply waiting for the right moment to strike remains a matter of intense debate.