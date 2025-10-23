The UFC's return to Madison Square Garden continues to build momentum with the addition of an intriguing featherweight rematch that's been seven and a half years in the making. Chepe “Machine Gun” Mariscal and Pat Sabatini will run it back at UFC 322 on November 15, 2025. This three-round contest promises fireworks between two surging contenders who have both dramatically elevated their games since their first meeting in 2018.​

Chepe Mariscal vs. Pat Sabatini is set for #UFC322 in New York City

The original encounter took place at Victory FC 60 in April 2018, where Mariscal edged Sabatini via split decision in a closely contested battle. Fast forward to 2025, and both fighters have transformed themselves into legitimate UFC threats, making this rematch one of the more compelling matchups on an already stacked card. With Mariscal riding an impressive eight-fight winning streak and Sabatini fresh off consecutive victories, this bout could serve as a springboard into the featherweight rankings for either competitor.​

Mariscal's Meteoric Rise

Chepe Mariscal has been nothing short of spectacular since arriving in the UFC, compiling a perfect 5-0 record in the Octagon with victories over Trevor Peek, Jack Jenkins, Morgan Charrière, Damon Jackson, and most recently Ricardo Ramos. The 32-year-old Denver native has turned his once-modest 10-6 record into an impressive 18-6 mark, showcasing the value of experience gained grinding through the regional circuit.​

Chepe Mariscal is now tied for the 4th longest active UFC win streak in the featherweight division with his 4th consecutive win!

Mariscal's UFC journey has been characterized by relentless pressure, high-volume striking, and exceptional cardio. Landing 4.75 significant strikes per minute with 57% accuracy, “Machine Gun” lives up to his nickname by constantly applying pressure on his opponents. His well-rounded game includes solid takedown offense (3.09 per 15 minutes) and respectable defensive wrestling (73% takedown defense), making him a difficult puzzle to solve for anyone in the featherweight division.​

What makes Mariscal particularly dangerous is his finishing ability. Of his 18 professional victories, seven have come by knockout and three by submission, demonstrating he can end fights anywhere. His recent unanimous decision victory over Ricardo Ramos in March 2025 further solidified his status as one of the division's most exciting up-and-comers.​

Sabatini's Submission Mastery

Pat Sabatini brings an entirely different skill set to this rematch. The 34-year-old former CFFC champion is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu specialist with an astounding 12 submission victories in his 20 professional wins. Training out of Renzo Gracie Philly, Sabatini has become one of the most feared grapplers in the featherweight division, attempting an average of 1.99 submissions per 15 minutes—nearly three times the divisional average.​

Currently sporting a 20-5 professional record with a 7-2 mark in the UFC, Sabatini has rebounded nicely from losses to Diego Lopes and Damon Jackson with back-to-back victories over Jonathan Pearce and Joanderson Brito. His most recent performance against Brito in April 2025 showcased his improved striking and unwavering determination, as he absorbed heavy punishment while continuing to hunt for submissions.​

Final 35 seconds of Sabatini vs. Brito.

Sabatini's game plan typically involves securing takedowns (3.97 per 15 minutes) and overwhelming opponents with his superior grappling acumen. While his striking output is modest at 1.94 significant strikes landed per minute, his 60% accuracy and excellent defensive metrics (absorbing just 1.47 significant strikes per minute) demonstrate a calculated approach focused on getting fights to the mat.​

UFC 322: A Star-Studded Card

The Mariscal-Sabatini rematch joins an absolutely loaded UFC 322 lineup that features two championship fights and several high-stakes contender bouts. The card at Madison Square Garden includes:

Main Card:

Jack Della Maddalena (c) vs. Islam Makhachev – Welterweight Championship​

Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Zhang Weili – Women's Flyweight Championship​

Leon Edwards vs. Carlos Prates – Welterweight​

Sean Brady vs. Michael Morales – Welterweight​

Beneil Dariush vs. Benoît Saint Denis – Lightweight​

Prelims:

Bo Nickal vs. Rodolfo Vieira – Middleweight​

Roman Kopylov vs. Gregory Rodrigues – Middleweight​

Erin Blanchfield vs. Tracy Cortez – Women's Flyweight​

Baisangur Susurkaev vs. Eric McConico – Middleweight​

Kyle Daukaus vs. Gerald Meerschaert – Middleweight​

Early Prelims:

Cody Haddon vs. Malcolm Wellmaker – Bantamweight​

Angela Hill vs. Fatima Kline – Women's Strawweight​

Chepe Mariscal vs. Pat Sabatini – Featherweight​

With the main card featuring former lightweight champion Islam Makhachev moving up to challenge welterweight king Jack Della Maddalena, plus a highly anticipated clash between two dominant women's champions in Shevchenko and Zhang, UFC 322 promises to be one of the marquee events of 2025.​

The addition of Mariscal versus Sabatini only deepens an already exceptional fight card. For fans of technical grappling battles mixed with high-octane striking, this featherweight rematch represents exactly the type of styles clash that defines modern mixed martial arts. Whether Mariscal's striking volume overwhelms Sabatini's submission game, or whether the grappling specialist can impose his will and secure a finish, this rematch has all the ingredients for Fight of the Night honors at the world's most famous arena.