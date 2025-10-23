Brazilian featherweight contender Joanderson “Tubarao” Brito prepares to end 2025 on a high note as he faces Melsik “The Gun” Baghdasaryan at UFC Vegas 112 on December 13 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The matchup between these two Dana White's Contender Series alumni represents a crucial opportunity for both fighters to rebound from recent setbacks and reestablish themselves in the increasingly competitive 145-pound division.​

BREAKING! 🚨 No dia 13 de dezembro, em Las Vegas, Joanderson Brito volta à ação no UFC. 🔥 O ‘Tubarão' enfrenta Melsik Baghdasaryan em um duelo válido pelos pesos-penas (66 kg).#UFC #Breaking #JoandersonBrito #MelsikBaghdasaryan #MMA #LasVegas — Ag. Fight (@AgFight) October 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Two Fighters Seeking a Return to Form

This featherweight showdown pits two fighters at career crossroads against each other. Brito, holding a professional record of 17-5-1, finds himself in unfamiliar territory—riding the first two-fight losing streak of his career. The Brazilian's recent struggles include a split decision loss to William Gomis at UFC Fight Night 243 in September 2024 and a unanimous decision defeat to Pat Sabatini at UFC Fight Night in April 2025. These setbacks have halted what was once an impressive five-fight finishing streak that included spectacular knockouts and submissions of Andre Fili, Lucas Alexander, Westin Wilson, Jonathan Pearce, and Jack Shore.​

Joanderson Brito Fight Week 🔥 pic.twitter.com/R9pvLo8ZhS — Steven Rae (@stevenrae_) September 23, 2024

Baghdasaryan enters the bout with an 8-3 professional record and faces similar momentum challenges. The Armenian-American fighter from Glendale Fighting Club last competed in February 2025, suffering a first-round knockout loss to Jean Silva. Prior to that defeat, Baghdasaryan had earned a decision victory over Tucker Lutz in July 2023 after a lengthy injury layoff. His UFC journey began in 2020 after earning his contract on Dana White's Contender Series, where he showcased his striking prowess with back-to-back wins before being submitted by Josh Culibao.​

Contrasting Styles Promise Fireworks

The tactical dynamics of this matchup favor Brito's wrestling-heavy approach against Baghdasaryan's striking pedigree. Brito averages an impressive 3.08 takedowns landed per 15 minutes with 68% accuracy—significantly higher than the division average. His ability to pressure opponents, secure takedowns, and maintain dominant positions has been his trademark, with submission victories via guillotine and rear-naked choke highlighting his dangerous ground game.​

Baghdasaryan's weakness in wrestling defense presents a clear path to victory for the Brazilian. The Armenian fighter has struggled when opponents successfully close the distance and initiate grappling exchanges. His background in kickboxing, where he competed for organizations like K-1 and Wu Lin Feng, makes him a formidable opponent on the feet with 5.28 significant strikes landed per minute and 61% striking accuracy. However, his 0% takedown attempts in UFC competition and history of being submitted suggest grappling remains his Achilles' heel.​

UFC Vegas 112: The Final Show of the ESPN Era

This featherweight clash joins an intriguing fight card that serves as the UFC's final broadcast under its U.S. media rights agreement with ESPN before the promotion transitions to Paramount+ in 2026. The December 13 event features several compelling matchups:​

Main Card:

Main Event: Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape (Flyweight) – A third attempt at booking this top-ranked flyweight bout after previous cancellations due to injuries​

Iasmin Lucindo vs. Gillian Robertson (Strawweight) – A battle between top-10 strawweights featuring Robertson's pursuit of extending her UFC finishing record​

Article Continues Below

Tereza Bledá vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth (Women's Flyweight) – Rising Czech prospect Bledá faces Canadian striker Horth in a rescheduled bout originally planned for UFC Atlanta​

César Almeida vs. Cezary Oleksiejczuk (Middleweight) – Brazilian kickboxing specialist Almeida takes on Polish fighter Oleksiejczuk making his UFC debut​

Additional Confirmed Bouts:

Allen Frye vs. Guilherme Pat (Heavyweight) – Two undefeated prospects collide with Frye's perfect 6-0 record facing Pat's 5-0 mark​

Sean Sharaf vs. Steven Asplund (Heavyweight) – Battle-tested veterans seek to climb the heavyweight rankings​

Morgan Charrière vs. Melquizael Costa (Featherweight) – “The Last Pirate” Charrière looks to build on his knockout victory over Nate Landwehr against the surging Costa, who rides a four-fight winning streak​

Joanderson Brito vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan (Featherweight)​

For Brito, this represents more than just another fight—it's an opportunity to prove his recent losses were aberrations rather than a sign of decline. At 30 years old, the “Shark” possesses the explosive athleticism and finishing ability that made him one of the featherweight division's most exciting prospects. His 88.2% finish rate when victorious demonstrates his killer instinct, and a dominant performance against Baghdasaryan could quickly erase memories of his recent struggles.​

Baghdasaryan faces equally significant pressure. After enduring a lengthy injury layoff and suffering a devastating knockout in his return, the 33-year-old former kickboxing champion needs to demonstrate he still belongs among the UFC's featherweight contenders. His striking credentials are undeniable, but questions about his wrestling defense and ability to compete against well-rounded MMA fighters remain unanswered.​

As the UFC prepares to close out both 2025 and its ESPN partnership, UFC Vegas 112 offers fans one final showcase of exciting matchups before the promotion embarks on its new media rights era. For Brito and Baghdasaryan, December 13 represents a pivotal moment—a chance to end the year with momentum and position themselves for bigger opportunities in 2026.​