The lightweight division just got another explosive addition to close out the year. UFC veteran Edson Barboza will face Jalin Turner at UFC 323 on December 6, setting up a dynamic matchup between a seasoned striker and one of the most dangerous finishers in the division. The event, set to cap off the UFC’s 2025 calendar, already features several high-profile bouts that promise fireworks from top to bottom.

For fight fans, Barboza vs. Turner represents a fascinating stylistic clash — a technician versus a punisher, speed versus size, and experience versus youth. Both men have thrilling reputations inside the Octagon, and their meeting could serve as a bridge fight for the next wave of lightweight contenders.

Edson Barboza Still Dangerous After All These Years

Even after more than a decade with the promotion, Edson Barboza remains one of the UFC’s most electrifying strikers. The 38-year-old Brazilian has been a staple name across both the lightweight and featherweight divisions, feared for his devastating leg kicks, crisp boxing, and willingness to trade in the pocket.

Barboza enters UFC 323 coming off a string of competitive performances, showing that age has yet to catch up to his technical edge. His ability to maintain composure under pressure and counter with surgical precision is what continues to make him a crowd favorite. Whether it’s his spinning wheel kick knockouts or those brutal body shots, Barboza’s striking remains textbook violence.

Edson Barboza losing a kickboxing match to Drakkar Klose in the year 2025…

It might be that time Edson Klose should’ve lost a point on this cartwheel kick attempt #ufc319 pic.twitter.com/F1sgO2jIDz — Kevin Thang (@Skip2MyJays) August 17, 2025

Against Jalin Turner, he’ll have to rely on that experience and fight IQ to neutralize the younger man’s size and power. Turner, who stands six feet three with an imposing reach, presents a unique problem for most lightweights. Barboza will likely look to work the legs early, keep the distance manageable, and force Turner into striking exchanges where skill can trump physicality.

This fight also marks Barboza’s chance to make one last push toward top-10 relevancy. After years of facing elite competition, a victory over a surging talent like Turner would be a statement win that reasserts his place among the division’s deadliest veterans.

Jalin Turner Looks for Statement Win to Reclaim Momentum

Jalin “The Tarantula” Turner has long been viewed as one of the most dangerous finishers in the lightweight division. His combination of size, length, and straight-line power has overwhelmed many opponents, earning him a highlight reel filled with knockdowns and submissions. But the recent stretch for Turner has been uneven — alternating wins and losses against top-tier names has kept him on the bubble of contention.

Article Continues Below

At UFC 323, Turner finally has an opportunity to make his mark against a respected name who has faced nearly everyone in the division. A win over Edson Barboza would do more than just get him back in the win column; it would prove he’s ready to hang with the savviest and most durable strikers in the sport.

Stylistically, Turner’s path to victory lies in controlling range and dictating pace. Using his length to maintain distance while firing off straight punches could help prevent Barboza from setting up those dangerous kicks. If Turner can keep his composure and avoid being drawn into wild exchanges, he possesses the power and timing to produce a finish — potentially his most meaningful one yet.

For a fighter whose career has blended flashes of brilliance with bouts of inconsistency, UFC 323 is a must-win scenario. It’s a crossroads fight — elevate into contention or risk sliding back into the pack.

Confirmed Fights on the UFC 323 Card

UFC 323 is shaping up to be one of the most stacked fight cards of the year. While several bouts are still being finalized, the confirmed matchups already promise intense action across multiple divisions including two title fights:

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan – UFC Bantamweight Championship

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Joshua Van – UFC Flyweight Championship

Jan Blachowicz vs. Bogdan Guskov

Brandon Moreno vs. Tatsuro Taira

Henry Cejudo vs. Payton Talbott

Marvin Vettori vs. Brunno Ferreira

Maycee Barber vs. Karine Silva

Edson Barboza vs. Jalin Turner

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Fares Ziam

Muhammad Naimov vs. Mairon Santos

Iwo Baraniewski vs. Ibo Aslan

Grant Dawson vs. Manuel Torres

Terrance McKinney vs. Chris Duncan

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Antonio Trocoli

With Edson Barboza and Jalin Turner anchoring the undercard, UFC 323 looks like an event built for pure entertainment. Both men are known finishers. Both thrive in chaos. And both have plenty at stake — Barboza defending his legacy, Turner chasing momentum.

When the Octagon doors close in December, expect a striking showcase that reminds fans why lightweight remains the UFC’s most consistently thrilling division.