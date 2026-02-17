UFC President Dana White has revealed that matchmaking for the historic White House fight card is already finalized, with the promotion preparing multiple event options for what could be one of the most unique venues in mixed martial arts history.

Speaking to media last week, White confirmed the organization has locked in fights for the unprecedented White House event, marking a significant milestone in the UFC's relationship with the current administration. “We have two different options laid out. We got the White House card done last week,” White stated, suggesting the UFC has created backup plans to ensure the event proceeds smoothly regardless of any logistical challenges.

🚨 Dana White says matchmaking for the UFC White House event is done already 👀 “We have two different options laid out. We got the White House card done last week.” (via @ufc) pic.twitter.com/gWD6q86h67 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 16, 2026

The announcement comes as the UFC continues expanding its footprint beyond traditional sporting venues, having previously hosted events at iconic locations like The Sphere in Las Vegas and international destinations across the globe. However, staging fights at the White House would represent an entirely new frontier for the sport, blending combat sports with political spectacle in a way never before seen in MMA.

While White has not disclosed specific fighter names or matchups, the fact that matchmaking is complete suggests the UFC has successfully navigated what were likely complex negotiations with fighters, their management teams, and government officials. The dual-option approach indicates the promotion is being strategic about potential contingencies, possibly accounting for the off chance that negotiations or potential fights fall through.

Honest question: Is Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje big enough to main event the White House card? 👀🤔#UFC #MMATwitter pic.twitter.com/QuFc8DdV1D — The Fight Fanatic🥊 (@FightFanatic_) February 17, 2026

The relationship between Dana White and political leadership has been well-documented over the years, with White frequently attending high-profile political events and maintaining connections across party lines. This White House card appears to be a culmination of those relationships, potentially opening doors for future combat sports events at prestigious governmental locations.

Questions remain about the specifics of the event, including capacity limitations, security protocols, and whether the card will feature championship bouts or rising prospects. The White House grounds would present unique challenges compared to traditional arenas, from sound restrictions to limited seating capacity, which could make this an exclusive affair for VIPs and dignitaries.

UFC fans and media members are eagerly awaiting official announcements regarding the fight card lineup. Given the location's historical significance and the unprecedented nature of the event, this card will likely generate massive mainstream media attention, further elevating the UFC's profile beyond traditional sports audiences.

As the UFC continues pushing boundaries in terms of venue selection and event production, the White House card represents another bold move in the organization's evolution. Whether this becomes a one-time spectacle or opens the door for future events at similarly prestigious locations remains to be seen, but Dana White's confirmation that matchmaking is complete signals this ambitious plan is moving full steam ahead.