The UFC has released heavyweight contender Jailton Almeida following his heavily criticized showing at UFC Vegas 113 last week, bringing an abrupt end to the Brazilian's promotional tenure despite recently signing a new contract extension.

The UFC has parted ways with previously No. 6 ranked Jailton Almeida after his highly criticized performance at #UFCVegas113. Almeida had a record of 8-3 in the UFC, but suffered back-to-back losses. pic.twitter.com/fCWjrOqVRx — Uncrowned (@uncrownedcombat) February 12, 2026

Almeida, who was previously ranked No. 6 in the heavyweight division, exits the organization with an 8-3 UFC record after suffering consecutive losses that derailed what once appeared to be a promising trajectory toward title contention. The 34-year-old's release comes as a significant surprise given the timing—he had just signed a fresh deal with the promotion after agreeing to fight Serghei Kuniev on short notice for the February event.

According to reports, Almeida had only one fight remaining on his original UFC contract but inked new terms when he accepted the Kuniev bout with minimal preparation time. The willingness to step up on short notice, typically viewed favorably by UFC brass, apparently wasn't enough to offset the concerning nature of his recent performances inside the octagon.

One bit of info here: Jailton Almeida had 1 left on his deal with the UFC but signed a new contract when he agreed to fight Kuniev on short notice last week. https://t.co/4tSmopsFQd — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) February 12, 2026

The Brazilian grappling specialist had built his reputation on dominant submission victories and relentless pace, earning six performance bonuses during his UFC run. However, his back-to-back defeats exposed vulnerabilities that seemed to accelerate the promotion's decision to move in a different direction.

Almeida's release reflects the UFC's increasingly aggressive approach to roster management. The promotion has shown little hesitation in cutting ties with ranked fighters who string together losses, regardless of their previous accomplishments or recent contract situations.

For Almeida, the sudden departure opens opportunities to rebuild his career in other promotions such as the PFL or international markets where his grappling-heavy style may be better received. At 34, he still has time to recalibrate and potentially work his way back to the UFC, though he'll need to address the issues that led to his recent struggles.

The heavyweight division will see a reshuffling in the rankings following Almeida's exit, with several surging contenders positioned to claim his former spot in the top ten.