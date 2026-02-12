The UFC’s middleweight division is set to receive a jolt of action this spring, as promotion officials have booked a compelling matchup between knockout artist Edmen Shahbazyan and the relentless JunYong Park. The bout is scheduled for UFC Vegas 115 on April 4, 2026, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The matchmaking news was first reported by Mike Heck Jr.

For Edmen “The Golden Boy” Shahbazyan, this fight represents another crucial step in his career reconstruction. Once touted as the future of the 185-pound division, Shahbazyan has spent the last few years recalibrating his game, moving camps, and focusing on his cardio and defensive grappling. He remains one of the most explosive starters in the division, possessing the kind of kinetic energy that can end a fight within the first minute.

THE SOUND OF THIS RIGHT HAND FROM EDMEN SHAHBAZYAN 💥 #UFCVegas102 pic.twitter.com/4WZDAqaofl — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 16, 2025

However, facing a durability specialist like Park suggests the UFC matchmakers want to test exactly how much Shahbazyan has evolved in terms of patience and gas tank management.

On the other side of the octagon stands JunYong “The Iron Turtle” Park, a fighter who has quietly become one of the toughest outs in the division. Park is the stylistic antithesis to Shahbazyan; he is not known for one-shot power, but rather for an overwhelming accumulation of volume and a chin that seems carved from granite. Park thrives in deep waters, often drowning opponents with pressure and crisp boxing in the second and third rounds.

This matchup creates a classic “hammer vs. nail” dynamic. The early exchanges will likely favor Shahbazyan’s speed and power, but the longer the fight goes, the more the momentum should swing toward the South Korean veteran. If Shahbazyan cannot crack the “Iron Turtle” early, he will be forced into a grueling dogfight that tests his will. With both men looking to break into the top-15 rankings conversation in 2026, the stakes at the Apex will be high.

Confirmed Fights for UFC Vegas 115

Virna Jandiroba vs. Tabatha Ricci – Strawweight

Tofiq Musayev vs. Samuel Sanches – Lightweight

Alessandro Costa vs. Stewart Nicoll – Flyweight

Hailey Cowan vs. Alice Pereira – Women's Bantamweight

Dione Barbosa vs. Melissa Gatto – Women's Flyweight

Azamat Bekoev vs. Tresean Gore – Middleweight

Tommy McMillan vs. Manolo Zecchini – Featherweight

Thomas Petersen vs. Guilherme Pat – Heavyweight

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. JunYong Park – Middleweight

Additional bouts to be announced