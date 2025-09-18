Mansur Abdul-Malik, one of the top emerging talents in the middleweight division, is set to square off against Brazilian veteran Antonio Trocoli at UFC 323 on December 6, 2025, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event is shaping up as the final pay-per-view card under the current UFC broadcast era, heightening the anticipation for every confirmed bout.

As the UFC’s last PPV before the league’s switch to a new streaming agreement, UFC 323 holds major significance for both the promotion and its fighters. With a venue as iconic as T-Mobile Arena, competitors are eager to make lasting statements. Abdul-Malik, an unbeaten prospect, enters at a pivotal moment in his career, while Trócoli, far from being undefeated, brings tested experience and motivation to spoil the American’s rise.

The card also underscores divisional depth across multiple weight classes. The main slate promises fresh contenders in the spotlight, propelling several athletes toward 2026 title implications.

Confirmed Fights for UFC 323

The promotion has officially announced a trio of matchups already carrying strong divisional intrigue:

Mansur Abdul-Malik (8-0-1) vs. Antonio Trocoli (12-5, 1 NC) — Middleweight bout set to test the hype behind Abdul-Malik as he looks to keep his unbeaten record against Trócoli’s length and veteran savvy.

Maycee Barber vs. Karine Silva — On the women’s side, Barber returns from adversity to meet surging finisher Silva at flyweight.

These bouts bring together veterans and rising talent, each eager for a career-defining moment under the Vegas lights.

Abdul-Malik vs. Trócoli: Tale of the Tape

Abdul-Malik, aged 27, stands 6’2” with an 80-inch reach—a powerful, explosive fighter whose professional record is unblemished at 8-0-1, featuring all-action performances and a recent technical decision win over Cody Brundage. The American’s high striking accuracy (54%) and stout takedown defense (82%) position him as a formidable future contender.

His opponent, Antonio Trocoli, brings a contrasting set of MMA experiences. The 34-year-old Brazilian is a rangy 6’6” middleweight sporting a 12-5 (1 NC) mark, far from the myth of an undefeated resume. Trocoli’s career has mixed flashes of potential with moments of vulnerability, yet he wields submission skills (0.8 submission average per 15 minutes) and the kind of size that presents unique problems in the division.

Abdul-Malik: 5.29 significant strikes landed per minute, 49% striking defense, coming off a streak of stoppage wins in regional and UFC competition.

Article Continues Below

Trocoli: 1.29 significant strikes landed per minute, 23% striking defense, grappling-oriented style with long range but less ability to absorb damage.

As anticipation builds for Abdul-Malik’s coming out party, fans and analysts are eager to see how his dynamic style adapts to Trocoli’s height and length advantage. Abdul-Malik’s path through regional shows and Dana White’s Contender Series—where he finished Wes Schultz with elbows and punches—demonstrates a fighter who can maintain ferocity under pressure and finish fights at any moment. His resume includes seven victories by knockout and just one by submission, with an impressive six first-round finishes.

Adding to the intrigue, Abdul-Malik’s D-1 wrestling pedigree from his time at University of Maryland continues to make him a threat in scrambles and clinch exchanges. With every UFC outing so far, Abdul-Malik has shown not just raw talent, but also growth and discipline under the sport’s brightest lights. That combination of athletic upside and finishing power ensures that UFC 323’s middleweight clash could be a breakout moment on the global stage for the undefeated American.

This matchmaking underscores the UFC’s tradition of pitting up-and-comers against measured veterans, separating true blue-chip prospects from the merely hyped.

While the main event has yet to be officially confirmed, much of the spotlight will inevitably gravitate toward Abdul-Malik’s trajectory against Trocoli. If Abdul-Malik extends his unbeaten streak, he’ll cement a case for ranked opposition in 2026—and perhaps accelerate the timeline for a future title run in the increasingly crowded middleweight hierarchy.

Maycee Barber, still only 26, pursues a top contender position in her division if she can overcome Silva’s finishing prowess.

UFC 323’s placement as the final PPV of the broadcast era adds weight to every confirmed fight—every win and loss at T-Mobile Arena could reshape the early narrative of the next streaming era for the UFC.

December’s Abdul-Malik vs. Trocoli clash represents the classic UFC call-up: a rising American phenom with highlight-reel finishing power versus a rangy, battle-tested Brazilian capable of derailing any hype train. Trocoli may not carry an undefeated aura, but his unpredictable grappling and reach ensure Abdul-Malik gets no easy night. If Abdul-Malik passes this test, he’ll join the ranks of the sport’s most-watched prospects as the UFC’s new media era dawns.

Meanwhile, with strong matchups official across middleweight, flyweight, and women’s flyweight, UFC 323 already promises a fitting coda to one era—and a launchpad for the league’s next generation of stars.