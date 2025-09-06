Mateusz Rębecki vs. Ľudovít Klein is set to electrify UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi on October 25, 2025, joining a stacked card headlined by two massive title fights. This lightweight showdown adds significant depth to an already star-studded event, spotlighting rising contenders, established veterans, and championship aspirations at Etihad Arena.

Mateusz Rębecki vs. Ľudovít Klein Booked for UFC 321

Mateusz Rębecki returns to the Octagon after an action-packed UFC tenure marked by big finishes and gritty decision wars. The Polish standout, who stormed into the UFC through Dana White’s Contender Series, holds a 20-3 record and quickly built momentum with dominant early wins. However, Rębecki’s recent run has been turbulent: he suffered a dramatic knockout loss to lightweight veteran Diego Ferreira, rebounded with a gritty Fight of the Night win over Myktybek Orolbai, and then dropped a close decision to Chris Duncan in another high-octane bout that earned additional performance bonuses.

Ľudovít Klein, meanwhile, enters this contest at 23-5-1 and is aiming to bounce back from his first loss in years against top lightweight Mateusz Gamrot. Before that setback, Klein had racked up an impressive seven-fight unbeaten streak, recording five decision wins, a knockout, and a draw across a stretch that saw his technical southpaw boxing and well-timed takedowns come to the forefront. Klein is widely considered one of the division’s most creative and explosive strikers, and with both men carrying proven finishing power, their Abu Dhabi meeting could be a pivotal battle for lightweight positioning.

Stacked UFC 321 Card

UFC 321 is headlined by two title fights and features several top-10 divisional battles. The event marks the promotion’s return to Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena, one of MMA’s premier international stages. Here are the major confirmed fights for UFC 321:

UFC Heavyweight Championship: Tom Aspinall (c) vs. Ciryl Gane

UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship: Virna Jandiroba vs. Mackenzie Dern (vacant title)

Heavyweight: Alexander Volkov vs. Jailton Almeida

Light Heavyweight: Aleksandar Rakić vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Heavyweight: Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Chris Barnett

Middleweight: Ikram Aliskerov vs. Park Jun-yong

Flyweight: Azat Maksum vs. Mitch Raposo

Women’s Strawweight: Mizuki Inoue vs. Jaqueline Amorim

These bouts spotlight a mix of established contenders pursuing gold, surging international prospects, and fan-favorite finishers looking to climb the UFC rankings. The main and co-main events alone promise divisional clarity and star-making opportunities.

Lightweight Division’s Stakes and Showdowns

Rębecki vs. Klein could very well be a sleeper Fight of the Night on a card defined by high-stakes drama. Both fighters have maintained a high pace and delivered fireworks in recent outings—Rębecki, with his relentless pressure and submission game, and Klein, utilizing speed, range, and sneaky power in his striking arsenal. Stylistically, expect early grappling attempts from Rębecki and fast combinations from Klein, making for an unpredictable clash likely to impact the lightweight division’s crowded middle tier.

As the event draws near, both competitors will look to put their last setbacks behind them and seize momentum on one of the UFC’s biggest international shows of 2025. With every bout on UFC 321 carrying divisional implications, the October 25th event could reset the landscape across multiple weight classes and produce the next wave of title contenders.

The anticipation for Rębecki vs. Klein is made even greater by the surging level of competition in today’s UFC lightweight division, which remains one of MMA’s true shark tanks. As of July 2025, Ilia Topuria stands atop the division as the undefeated champion, fresh off a remarkable knockout of Charles Oliveira at UFC 317. Islam Makhachev, former champion and now #1 contender, hovers just behind Topuria, followed closely by elite talents like Arman Tsarukyan, Justin Gaethje, and fan-favorite Max Holloway.

Both Rębecki and Klein are navigating this incredibly deep roster, with thrilling matchups and rankings implications for every outing. A statement win in Abu Dhabi could vault either contender into the conversation for top-15 status, setting them up for even bigger fights against the division’s current elite.

With other rising names like Paddy Pimblett, Mateusz Gamrot, and Benoit Saint-Denis crowding the ladder, a victory at UFC 321 means everything for a lightweight looking to break through in one of the sport’s most talented weight classes.

UFC 321 promises to be an explosive showcase for the sport, with Mateusz Rębecki vs. Ľudovít Klein among the most intriguing matchups on a stacked night in Abu Dhabi.