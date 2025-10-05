Merab Dvalishvili has etched his name into UFC history books with a dominant unanimous decision victory over Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320, successfully defending his bantamweight championship for the third time in 2025. The Georgian fighter's relentless performance not only secured his place among the sport's elite but also established multiple records that may stand for years to come.

Historic Achievement in the Bantamweight Division

Dvalishvili's victory over Sandhagen marked a monumental achievement in UFC bantamweight history. By securing three title defenses in a single calendar year, “The Machine” became only the eighth fighter in UFC history to accomplish this feat. More significantly, he became the first bantamweight fighter ever to successfully defend the 135-pound title three times within one calendar year, surpassing the previous standard set by champions like Aljamain Sterling.

This accomplishment is particularly impressive when considering the bantamweight division's historically challenging nature for sustained championship reigns. Unlike other weight classes that have seen legendary runs from champions like Anderson Silva or Georges St-Pierre, the bantamweight division has been characterized by frequent title changes and shorter reigns.

Breaking Multiple UFC Records

The fight against Sandhagen was notable not just for the victory, but for the unprecedented statistical achievements Dvalishvili recorded. Landing 18 takedowns during the contest, he became the first fighter in UFC history to record 10+ takedowns in five different fights throughout his career. This performance also pushed his career takedown total well beyond the 100-mark, making him the only UFC fighter to achieve triple digits in takedowns.

✅🫡 OFFICIAL: Merab Dvalishvili becomes the first fighter to land over 100 takedowns in the UFC. The machine 🇬🇪 pic.twitter.com/xNz1RyMsyY — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) October 5, 2025

Dvalishvili's 97 career takedowns entering the fight already represented a UFC record, surpassing Georges St-Pierre's previous mark of 90. His dominance in the wrestling department has been a defining characteristic of his championship reign, with his relentless pressure and cardio allowing him to maintain his takedown-heavy approach throughout entire fights.

The significance of Dvalishvili's third successful title defense extends beyond personal achievement. This victory represents only the second time in UFC bantamweight history that a fighter has successfully defended the title three times. Aljamain Sterling previously held this record with three consecutive title defenses during his reign.

Sterling's championship run included victories over Petr Yan (twice), T.J. Dillashaw, and Henry Cejudo before losing to Sean O'Malley. Dvalishvili has now matched this achievement while doing so in a compressed timeframe of just one calendar year, having defeated Umar Nurmagomedov in January, Sean O'Malley via submission in June, and now Sandhagen in October.

The victory over Sandhagen showcased Dvalishvili's evolution as a complete mixed martial artist. Known primarily for his wrestling prowess, Dvalishvili surprised many by dropping Sandhagen with striking early in the fight. This development in his striking game, combined with his world-class cardio and relentless pressure, proved too much for the technically gifted challenger.

Sandhagen, widely regarded as one of the most creative and dangerous strikers in the bantamweight division, found himself overwhelmed by Dvalishvili's pace and takedown attempts. The Georgian champion's ability to mix his striking and grappling attacks while maintaining his legendary cardio throughout all five rounds demonstrated why many consider him the most complete bantamweight in the sport today.

Building the GOAT Resume

Dvalishvili's current resume includes victories over an impressive array of former champions and elite contenders. His wins over Sean O'Malley (twice), Petr Yan, José Aldo, Henry Cejudo, and now Cory Sandhagen represent some of the highest-level competition the bantamweight division has ever seen. Including victories over champions from other organizations, Dvalishvili boasts nine wins over eight different world champions throughout his career.

Merab Dvalishvili has added Cory Sandhagen to an already insane resume! 😮‍💨 🏆#UFC320 | LIVE on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/oMNMyPjnRt — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) October 5, 2025

The 34-year-old champion currently holds the longest winning streak in bantamweight history at 13 fights, a run that began in September 2018. This streak ties him with legendary champions like GSP, Jon Jones, and Khabib Nurmagomedov for extended periods of dominance. His 12 wins in the bantamweight division are among the most in UFC history for the weight class.

Looking Forward: Cementing Legacy Status

With his third title defense of 2025 complete, Dvalishvili has expressed interest in pursuing an unprecedented fourth title defense before the year's end. His coach John Wood confirmed the champion's serious intentions about maintaining this aggressive fighting schedule, stating there is “no doubt” Dvalishvili wants to fight again in December.

Such activity from a champion is virtually unheard of in the modern UFC era, where title holders typically defend their belts 2-3 times per year at most. Dvalishvili's willingness to stay active while facing elite competition continuously demonstrates a level of confidence and conditioning that separates him from his peers.

Beyond the title defense achievements, Dvalishvili's statistical dominance tells the story of a fighter who has revolutionized the bantamweight division. His 6.55 takedowns landed per 15 minutes represents one of the highest rates in UFC history. His 78% takedown defense rate shows he's equally difficult to take down, while his striking statistics reveal a well-rounded fighter who can threaten opponents in all areas.

The Georgian champion's 2,233 total strikes landed in the bantamweight division represents another divisional record. Combined with his takedown numbers, these statistics paint the picture of a fighter who overwhelms opponents through sheer volume and relentless pressure.

Dvalishvili's achievement of three title defenses in one calendar year places him in rarified air among UFC champions. Only seven fighters before him had accomplished this feat across all weight classes. His ability to maintain peak performance while fighting at such a high frequency against elite competition speaks to his exceptional conditioning, mental toughness, and technical skill.

The victory over Sandhagen not only secured Dvalishvili's place in UFC history but also strengthened arguments for his status as the greatest bantamweight fighter of all time. With his combination of championship achievements, statistical records, and wins over elite competition, “The Machine” has built a resume that will be difficult for future bantamweight champions to match. His willingness to stay active and face all challengers while breaking long-standing records has transformed the bantamweight division and established a new standard for championship excellence.