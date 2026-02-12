The UFC continues building its April fight schedule with the addition of a compelling matchup between Robert Ruchała and Jose Delano, set for UFC Vegas 115 on April 4th at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas. The bout adds further depth to what promises to be an action-packed evening of fights.

Robert Ruchała, known for his aggressive striking and finishing ability, will look to make a statement against the always-dangerous Jose Delano. Both fighters enter this matchup hungry to climb the rankings and establish themselves as legitimate contenders in their division. Ruchała has been working tirelessly to refine his grappling game while maintaining the knockout power that has made him a fan favorite.

Delano brings his own unique skill set to the Octagon, with a well-rounded game that includes slick submissions and excellent cardio. His ability to push a relentless pace has troubled opponents in the past, and he'll look to use that same strategy to overwhelm Ruchała over three rounds. This stylistic clash creates an intriguing puzzle for both fighters to solve.

Jose Delano is ready for the UFC 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1oTt7VeIV3 — Liam Picks Fights (@LiamPicksFights) August 19, 2025

The UFC Vegas 115 card will stream live on Paramount+ as part of the UFC's ongoing partnership with the streaming platform. The UFC on Paramount series has consistently delivered exciting matchups and rising stars, giving fighters crucial exposure on their journey through the promotion's ranks. April 4th marks another opportunity for athletes like Ruchała and Delano to showcase their talents to a global audience.

As fight night approaches, both competitors will enter their respective training camps with everything to gain. A victory could mean the difference between contender status and remaining on the prospect level. Fans can expect both fighters to leave it all in the cage as they battle for position and recognition in one of the world's most competitive combat sports organizations.

Confirmed Fights for UFC Vegas 115

Virna Jandiroba vs. Tabatha Ricci – Strawweight

Tofiq Musayev vs. Samuel Sanches – Lightweight

Alessandro Costa vs. Stewart Nicoll – Flyweight

Hailey Cowan vs. Alice Pereira – Women's Bantamweight

Dione Barbosa vs. Melissa Gatto – Women's Flyweight

Azamat Bekoev vs. Tresean Gore – Middleweight

Tommy McMillan vs. Manolo Zecchini – Featherweight

Thomas Petersen vs. Guilherme Pat – Heavyweight

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. JunYong Park – Middleweight

Robert Ruchala vs. Jose Delano – Featherweight

Additional bouts to be announced