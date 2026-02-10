The UFC continues its ambitious 2026 schedule with UFC Vegas 115 set for April 4th at the Apex facility in Las Vegas. The latest addition to the card features an intriguing lightweight matchup between Tofiq Musayev and Samuel Sanches, first reported by MMA journalist Leo Guimarães.

Tofiq Musayev will take on Samuel Sanches at #UFCVegas115 on April 4th.

Musayev, a former PFL lightweight champion, brings an impressive combat sports pedigree to the octagon. The Azerbaijan-born fighter made waves in the regional circuit before joining the PFL, where he captured gold with his explosive striking and well-rounded skill set. His transition to the UFC hasn't gone smoothly as he's still searching for his first victory after dropping his debut fight against surging contender Myktybek Orolbai.

Standing across from him will be Samuel Sanches, a Brazilian fighter looking to make his mark in the lightweight division. Sanches made a statement in his shot on the Contender Series with a blistering knockout of Chasen Blair in just 2:01. The matchup promises fireworks, given both fighters' tendency to engage and push the pace. The lightweight division remains one of the UFC's deepest and most competitive weight classes, making every bout critical for rankings positioning.

Confirmed Fights for UFC Vegas 115

Virna Jandiroba vs. Tabatha Ricci – Strawweight

Tofiq Musayev vs. Samuel Sanches – Lightweight

Alessandro Costa vs. Stewart Nicoll – Flyweight

Hailey Cowan vs. Alice Pereira – Women's Bantamweight

Dione Barbosa vs. Melissa Gatto – Women's Flyweight

Azamat Bekoev vs. Tresean Gore – Middleweight

Tommy McMillan vs. Manolo Zecchini – Featherweight

Thomas Petersen vs. Guilherme Pat – Heavyweight

Additional bouts to be announced

The April 4th date gives both Musayev and Sanches ample time to prepare for what could be a career-defining performance. For Musayev, a strong UFC debut would validate his success outside the organization and potentially fast-track him into contender conversations. Sanches, meanwhile, has the opportunity to play spoiler and derail the hype surrounding the former PFL champion.

As the UFC continues building out the UFC Vegas 115 card, fans can expect additional fight announcements in the coming weeks. The promotion typically stacks these Apex cards with competitive matchups across multiple weight classes, ensuring a full night of action for fight fans worldwide.