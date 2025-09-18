Each fall, the UFC delivers one of its most loaded events at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, and UFC 322—scheduled for November 15, 2025—shapes up as a blockbuster night for fight fans. Touted as perhaps the most talent-rich card of the year, UFC 322 boasts a pair of title fights, multiple ranked matchups across divisions, and the recent addition of a guaranteed-action middleweight tilt between Roman Kopylov and Gregory Rodrigues. The anticipation building around this card points to another memorable MSG showcase, blending elite championship stakes with violent, fan-friendly brawls.

This year’s main event features Jack Della Maddalena defending his welterweight championship for the first time against the dominant ex-lightweight king Islam Makhachev—who’s chasing his own path to becoming a two-division UFC champion. Right behind them is a compelling women’s flyweight title clash, as reigning champion Valentina Shevchenko prepares to defend against two-division titleholder Zhang Weili, who vacates her strawweight crown to challenge for the 125-pound throne.

Add to that a deep slate of supporting fights, and UFC 322 guarantees fireworks for the sport’s biggest stage.

Confirmed UFC 322 Fights

With eight high-profile bouts already locked in, here are the confirmed showdowns for UFC 322:

Welterweight Championship Main Event: Jack Della Maddalena (c) vs. Islam Makhachev

Makhachev, formerly the UFC lightweight king, moves up to try and secure ‘champ-champ’ status against the surging Aussie Della Maddalena. This clash not only determines the 170-pound king, but could also reshape both title lineages moving forward.

Women’s Flyweight Championship Co-Main: Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Zhang Weili

Two of the greatest women’s champions collide, with Zhang seeking history by capturing UFC gold in a second division.

Leon Edwards vs. Carlos Prates

The former welterweight champ, Edwards, returns to face slick knockout artist Carlos Prates, a must-see meeting at 170 pounds.

Roman Kopylov vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Middleweight action-hunters are circling this matchup as a sleeper for ‘Fight of the Night’—Kopylov, the current No. 15, is looking to bounce back from a decision loss to Paulo Costa, while Rodrigues guns to re-enter the rankings after a KO win over Jack Hermansson in his last outing.

Bo Nickal vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Top NCAA wrestling product Nickal seeks redemption after his first MMA loss, drawing BJJ world champion Rodolfo Vieira in a grappler’s delight middleweight contest.

Baysangur Susurkaev vs. Eric McConico

Chechen prospect Susurkaev, fresh off his Dana White’s Contender Series contract, takes on Eric McConico, who upset Cody Brundage on short notice this August.

Erin Blanchfield vs. Tracy Cortez

The winner here moves one step closer to a future flyweight title shot, with both Americans riding multi-fight win streaks.

Kyle Daukaus vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Two seasoned middleweights tangle, each hoping to break into the top 15 with a statement performance.

Angela Hill vs. Fatima Kline

Veteran Hill tests the surging Kline in a key strawweight matchup shaping the next wave of contenders.

Roman Kopylov and Gregory “Robocop” Rodrigues represent two of the division’s most dangerous middleweights, each with a penchant for action and stoppages. Kopylov, once a highly touted Russian prospect, weathered a rough UFC start but resurrected his momentum with a series of highlight-reel knockout wins before stumbling against Paulo Costa. Now, as the division’s #15, he’s desperate to prove he belongs among the elite and defend his ranking.

Robocop, meanwhile, comes in off a show-stopping KO of Jack Hermansson and four wins in his last five fights. Consistently testing himself against ranked foes, Rodrigues remains a threat not just with his power, but his ability to take risks—having gone to a decision only three times in 21 UFC appearances combined between them. This middleweight clash isn’t just a pivotal step for both men’s careers—it stands as maybe the purest action guarantee on the card, with the potential to steal headlines on fight night.

Other Key Storylines for UFC 322

Beyond the headline-grabbing title fights, the UFC 322 main card features several intriguing tests and crossroads bouts. Bo Nickal’s comeback after his first defeat looms as a major question mark—if he can rebound against a world-class grappler in Vieira, he’ll be right back on the contender radar.

Erin Blanchfield and Tracy Cortez, both on the edge of title conversation at 125 pounds, have everything to fight for; the winner could find herself in a No. 1 contender clash in early 2026. The promising Susurkaev, with a perfect 10-0 record, is set to get his first real test inside MSG—another chance for Dana White’s Contender Series alumni to shine.

Meanwhile, for former champion Leon Edwards, UFC 322 marks the first step of a new campaign after the end of his title reign. Against the dangerous Carlos Prates, the stakes are nothing short of divisional relevance and a ticket to a possible rematch with the main event winner.

From historic championship headliners to surging prospects and must-see action brawls, UFC 322 is the kind of Madison Square Garden blockbuster that shows the sport at its absolute best. The addition of Roman Kopylov vs. Gregory Rodrigues only makes a can’t-miss lineup even more compelling for fight fans around the world.