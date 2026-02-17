The UFC heavyweight division finds itself in uncharted territory, and according to former bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley, the promotion may be ready to make a controversial move that could reshape the entire landscape of the division.

O'Malley didn't mince words when discussing the current state of heavyweight affairs, suggesting that the UFC is actively pushing interim champion Tom Aspinall toward vacating his belt. “The heavyweight division hasn't been exciting lately,” O'Malley stated bluntly. “Jon Jones is basically done, DC retired. It's not fun. The UFC wants Tom to vacate.”

Sean O’Malley reintegrates the UFC wants Tom Aspinall to vacate his heavyweight title Maybe he’s just regurgitating online rumors but I 100% believe Aspinall will be forced to vacate if he isn’t ready to fight soon pic.twitter.com/KezZLWe29o — MMA Joey (@MMAJOEYC) February 16, 2026

The timing of these comments is particularly significant given Aspinall's current situation. The British powerhouse has been sidelined indefinitely following an eye injury sustained during his fight with Ciryl Gane. With no concrete timetable for his return, the UFC heavyweight title remains in limbo, creating a frustrating bottleneck at the top of the division.

O'Malley's assessment points to a potentially toxic relationship developing between Aspinall and UFC brass. “You don't want to be on the bad side of the UFC,” O'Malley warned. “Feels like he's going through that right now.” This comment suggests that Aspinall's injury-related absence may have put him at odds with the promotion's business interests, despite the involuntary nature of his layoff.

The heavyweight division's stagnation has become increasingly problematic for the UFC. With Jon Jones vacating his undisputed title, only looking for one last money fight, and Daniel Cormier long retired, the promotion faces a genuine star power vacuum at its marquee weight class. Aspinall, who was supposed to represent the division's future, now sits on the shelf with an eye injury that has no clear recovery timeline.

The situation creates a perfect storm of complications. Aspinall earned his title legitimately and has done nothing wrong beyond suffering an unfortunate injury. Yet from the UFC's perspective, an inactive champion serves no purpose in building momentum or generating interest in a division desperately needing reinvigoration.

O'Malley's insider perspective carries weight given his recent experience navigating UFC politics as a champion himself. His suggestion that the promotion “wants Tom to vacate” implies pressure being applied behind closed doors, potentially through contract negotiations, fight offers, or public messaging designed to create an untenable position for the injured fighter.

If the UFC does move to strip Aspinall, it would set a concerning precedent for champions dealing with legitimate injuries. However, with no return date in sight and the heavyweight division stagnating, the promotion may feel it has little choice but to move forward without him.

The coming weeks will reveal whether O'Malley's assessment proves accurate, but one thing is certain: Tom Aspinall's heavyweight future hangs in the balance, and the UFC appears ready to make a decision with or without him.