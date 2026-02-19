Drew Dober and Michael Johnson will square off at UFC 326 on March 7th in what promises to be an explosive matchup between two seasoned veterans known for their willingness to engage in firefights.

Dober, riding momentum from his recent performances, brings his trademark pressure-fighting approach and devastating power punches. The Colorado native has consistently delivered highlight-reel finishes throughout his career, earning him a reputation as one of the division's most dangerous knockout artists.

Johnson, meanwhile, returns to action looking to continue his recent form, where he's won three in a row and is competing at the highest levels of the lightweight division. “The Menace” possesses exceptional boxing skills and fight IQ, with victories over numerous top contenders throughout his lengthy UFC tenure. His experience and technical striking make him a live threat to anyone standing across from him.

The stylistic matchup favors fireworks. Both fighters prefer to keep fights standing and exchange in the pocket, rarely backing down from confrontations. Dober's relentless forward pressure will test Johnson's defensive boxing and counter-striking abilities, while Johnson's speed and combinations could give Dober problems if he becomes too aggressive.

For Dober, this fight represents another opportunity to climb the lightweight rankings and potentially enter title contention. A decisive victory would mark his continued ascension in one of the UFC's most competitive divisions. Johnson, conversely, fights to prove he still belongs among the elite and can hang with the division's rising contenders.

UFC 326 takes place at Paramount on March 7th, with this lightweight clash serving as a potential show-stealer. The broadcast details and additional fight announcements are expected in the coming weeks. Both fighters have built careers on delivering memorable performances, and their meeting promises to add another chapter to their respective highlight reels.

Confirmed Fights for UFC 326

Main Event: Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira – For the UFC “BMF” Championship

• Caio Borralho vs. Reinier de Ridder

• Rob Font vs. Raul Rosas Jr.

• Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Ferreira

• Cody Durden vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel

• Cody Garbrandt vs. Long Xiao

• Rafael Tobias vs. Diyar Nurgozhay

• Sumudaerji vs. Jesus Aguilar

• Dusko Todorovic vs. Donte Johnson

• Luke Fernandez vs. Rodolfo Bellato

• Gaston Bolanos vs. Joo Sang Yoo

• Alberto Montes vs. Ricky Turcios

• Drew Dober vs. Michael Johnson