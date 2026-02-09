The UFC is preparing for one of the most unique events in combat sports history, as CEO Ari Emanuel revealed plans for an unprecedented fight card to be held on the South Lawn of the White House. The intimate affair will feature approximately 6 to 7 fights for a select crowd of 3,000 to 4,000 attendees, marking the first time a major MMA promotion has hosted an event at the nation's most famous residence.

Ari Emanuel on the UFC White House card: – Will be 3,000 or 4,000 in attendance on the South Lawn.

– Approx 6 or 7 fights.

– Will be CBS & Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/I9uJeU9KXb — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) February 6, 2026

The promotion continues to push boundaries in terms of venue selection and event production. The decision to limit attendance to roughly 3,000-4,000 people creates an exclusive atmosphere that stands in stark contrast to the UFC's typical arena and stadium shows, which often draw crowds exceeding 15,000 fans. This intimate setting will likely feature a curated guest list of political figures, celebrities, and high-profile UFC supporters who have the rare opportunity to witness fights in such a historic location.

The streamlined fight card of 6 to 7 bouts represents a significant departure from standard UFC programming, which typically features 10-13 fights across preliminary and main cards. This condensed format suggests the promotion is focusing on quality over quantity, likely stacking the lineup with notable names and compelling matchups designed to captivate both the live audience and viewers tuning in from home. The abbreviated card also accommodates the logistical challenges of hosting a combat sports event on the White House grounds.

Broadcast details confirm that CBS and Paramount+ will carry the historic event, providing the UFC with mainstream network exposure that extends beyond its traditional ESPN partnership. The CBS deal represents a strategic move to reach casual sports fans who might not regularly follow MMA, while Paramount+ subscribers will have streaming access to the action. This dual-platform approach maximizes the event's reach and underscores the significance the UFC places on this groundbreaking occasion.

While specific fight matchups and the event date remain under wraps, the White House card represents another milestone in the UFC's evolution from underground spectacle to mainstream sports juggernaut, cementing its status as a cultural phenomenon with unprecedented access to America's political epicenter.