The legal cloud hovering over the UFC Lightweight Champion has officially dissipated. In a major development for the division and the promotion at large, Ilia Topuria and his ex-wife, Giorgina Uzcategui, have reached a definitive agreement, resulting in the complete dismissal of their ongoing court case.

🚨 BREAKING: Ilia Topuria and his ex-wife Giorgina Uzcategui have reached an agreement and the case has been dismissed They have signed a settlement on the terms Topuria originally offered Ilia Topuria will return to training in his private home gym in Madrid and is aiming for… pic.twitter.com/WrYnJDSF0h — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 5, 2026

According to initial reports from Marca and journalist Irati Prat, the legal dispute, which had threatened to sideline “El Matador” for the foreseeable future, came to an abrupt resolution this week. Sources close to the situation indicate that the settlement was signed strictly on the terms Topuria had originally offered. This signals a total victory for the champion’s legal team and, more importantly, clears the deck for his professional career to resume without the looming distraction of a protracted courtroom saga.

For the UFC and its fanbase, the implications are immediate. With the legal hurdles cleared, Topuria has reportedly wasted no time in pivoting back to his primary trade. The 155-pound king is already back in active preparation, initiating his training camp from the comfort of his state-of-the-art private home gym in Madrid. This return to the mats marks the end of a period of uncertainty and the beginning of what promises to be a massive promotional push for his next title defense.

Article Continues Below

Ilia is back in training to prepare for Justin Gaethje.🔥 “The Champ is back” Via: @Topuriailia pic.twitter.com/SiqNG8ra4e — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) February 5, 2026

Topuria is not just aiming for his return fight to be at the UFC White House card against the current interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje, in a fight that has the potential to headline such a massive event.

The lightweight division has been in a holding pattern awaiting the champion’s status, and this dismissal serves as the green light the matchmaking team has been waiting for. With his personal life settled and his training regimen reactivated in Madrid, Ilia Topuria is poised to remind the world why he sits atop the combat sports throne—and he plans to do it on the most exclusive stage imaginable.