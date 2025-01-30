Many UFC fighters have upset Dana White over the years, but few incited the reaction the UFC CEO gave on Thursday. To open his Power Slap 11 pre-event press conference, White was forced to bitterly address Bryce Mitchell's controversial comments about Adolf Hitler.

White directly criticized Mitchell's comments as “dumb” and “ignorant,” calling them “the worst” he had ever heard. However, he notably refrained from mentioning any punishment despite numerous fans calling for the promotion to release Mitchell.

“I've heard a lot of dumb, ignorant s*** in my day, but this one's probably the worst,” White said. “Hitler is one of the most disgusting and evil human beings to ever walk the face of the Earth, and anyone who tries to even take an opposing position is a moron.”

Expand Tweet

While Mitchell is known for his outlandish hot takes, he took his persona to a new level. ‘Thug Nasty' said he “honestly thinks that Hitler was a good guy” in the first episode of his recently-launched “ArkanSanity podcast,” which he co-hosts with retired fighter Roli Delgado.

He continued to praise the disgraced former dictator for “kicking the greedy Jews out” of Germany. Mitchell's comments were also filled with homophobic and derogatory slurs aimed at the Jewish community.

White noted that the entire UFC executive staff is currently “beyond disgusted” with Mitchell.

“That's the problem with the internet and social media,” White said. “It provides a platform for a lot of dumb, ignorant people. We've obviously reached out to Bryce and let him know how we feel about [what he said]. We're beyond disgusted.”

Mitchell, 17-2, is currently the UFC's No. 13-ranked featherweight contender. He is coming off a slam knockout win over Kron Gracie at UFC 310.

Fans slam Bryce Mitchell for Adolf Hitler comments

As expected, Mitchell's comments went viral on social media, where he became the subject of intense criticism. Fans called for the UFC to release him or, at the very least, suspend him. As of White's Power Slap 11 press conference, Mitchell has not been publicly punished for his podcast release.

Mitchell, a native of Texarkana, Arkansas, has become synonymous with his unusual lifestyle and preposterous comments. In addition to openly declaring his belief in a flat Earth, Mitchell entered the Octagon for his fight with Dan Ige at UFC Vegas 79 with a bible, where he yelled “freedom!” at the top of his lungs while being introduced.

Most recently, he stated his disbelief in seat belts at the UFC 310 press conference, saying he feels they prevent him from leaping out of the vehicle in case of an emergency.

While White may not punish Mitchell, the 30-year-old may still have to face consequences for his actions. The UFC is owned by TKO Holdings Group, whose parent company is Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. Ari Emanuel, the CEO of Endeavor, was born and raised in a Jewish family.